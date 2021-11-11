In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Scooters are totally in fashion, especially those from Xiaomi, the best sellers. If you want one, now you can get it temporarily at a bargain price.

More and more scooters are seen circulating in cities, although by tuning your eye a little you can see that almost all of them are a variant of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter, the leading model for several years.

There are several versions for sale, although the cheapest by far is the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential, that Amazon sells for 299 euros, but that you can get much cheaper thanks to the 11.11 coupons on AliExpress.

The trick is easy: today its price is only 271 euros, although you can add the discount code D11ES50 to reduce it by 50 euros, in addition to adding the seller’s coupon on the payment page, before completing the purchase. The result: only 218 euros of price.

This Xiaomi electric scooter is somewhat less powerful than the standard model. It has 20 km of battery life with a maximum speed of 25 km / h.

It is sold by AliExpress Plaza, so it has shipping from Spain without having to go through customs and without surprises in the form of VAT, with the two-year guarantee established by law in our country.

It is a surprisingly low price for how much it offers, and is that despite the name Essential, it has everything you need for day to day and little to envy its older brothers.

For instance, It reaches 20 km of battery life, a standard practically at this point. With 20 km / h top speed it is not bad in this sense either, although you can choose three different driving modes to have more or less speed.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

It has slightly less speed and battery than the Mi Electric Scooter Essential, although it is not a major problem. The first because urban routes do not usually exceed those 20 km and the second because it is practically not possible or it is not allowed to circulate at more than 20 km / h in many areas.

It has a rear and front light to improve visibility, although it is highly recommended to also have a helmet, as well as a lock if you are going to leave it on the street parked even for short periods of time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.