One of the cheapest smart watches of the moment is from Huawei, and also with GPS and perfect features for athletes.

Smart watches are already common in our society, and they are devices that have even reached reluctant users until recently. That has made the market flourish with all kinds of devices at prices that are in many cases quite low.

Right now, without going any further, Huawei sells one of its smartwatches at a knockdown price. Its about Watch GT 2e, sports watch above all, which is priced at just 76 euros once you redeem the code A70WGT2E.

It is sold by the official Huawei store, which far exceeds the price that this same model has on Amazon, of 99 euros. The brand’s eStore also offers free shipping from Spain, so in just a few days you will have your purchase at home without paying postage.

This smartwatch for athletes has GPS and a heart rate sensor, although it also has other advanced features, such as measuring VO2 Max.

It is available in three colors: black, red and green, you decide. They all have exactly the same price: 146 euros originally but much less applying the coupon that we mentioned above.

As we have been able to carry out the analysis of the Huawei Watch GT 2e, we can affirm without fear of being wrong that it is a great smartwatch, with GPS, heart rate sensor and a good battery life.

Obviously it is not in absolute terms one of the best smartwatches of 2021, although if we look at its value for money it is one of the best you can buy right now, especially if your budget is small.

Can somewhat quantify up to 85 different sports, including some such as skateboarding or parkour that are not usually among the usual in this type of device.

The AMOLED screen is perfectly visible even in broad daylight, precisely one of the problems that cheaper smartwatch models tend to present, which have low-quality panels without too much brightness.

These types of bargains are increasingly common by Huawei, a brand that seeks to overcome the problems it has with Android with the launch of HarmonyOS -its own operating system- and with increasingly competitive prices on watches, tablets and even computers. .

