One of Xiaomi’s most useful gadgets is its plug, which is compatible with Alexa and that you can control from its app. Plus it’s now at a bargain price.

Amazon Spain has an offer from Xiaomi that surely interests you, especially if you are one of those who always wants to have the latest of the latest technology. We are talking about the Xiaomi Mi Smart Plug, the smart plug of the Asian firm.

Its price is now just over 11 euros, a real bargain for your Smart Home, especially since it is not usually in stock and is often sold out, so if you want to get hold of it, you better hurry up before it runs out.

This Xiaomi WiFi plug is not only cheap, but it is also quite complete. You can use it with Alexa if you already have an Amazon smart speaker, the well-known Echo, although if you don’t have it too you can link it to Xiaomi Mi Home APP to control it from your mobile.

This smart plug is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, although you can also add and control it directly from the Xiaomi Mi Home application.

It is undoubtedly one of the best-selling models, although there are others that are even cheaper, such as the TP-Link Tapo P100, which does not even reach 10 euros in price in this same store.

The advantages of smart plugs are many. For instance, They allow you to program the on and off of almost any appliance, such as an electric water heater or a heater, so that it is ready when you want and incidentally save on the electricity bill, something key now that prices are skyrocketing.

Not only that, but with a plug of this type, the matter of leaving the stove on is over, and you can turn it off remotely wherever you are.

Of course, as it does not reach 29 euros in price, shipping is not free, unless you order three units. If not, you can always take the opportunity to sign up for the free trial month without a commitment to stay, which has some very important benefits, such as access to unlimited storage in the Amazon cloud Photos or the free games that Prime Gaming gives away. .

If you do, you will have your order at home in just 24 or 48 hours, a real luxury.

