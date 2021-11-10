In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The pre-11.11 offers arrive on AliExpress with very cheap technology products, even cheaper than on Amazon.

China’s famous singles day sale day, or also known as 11.11, is about to start and AliExpress is already warming up.

Now you can find many sale technology products on AliExpress. The funny thing is that they are much cheaper than the offers you can find in other stores, such as Amazon or MediaMarkt.

You should have the best AliExpress coupons on hand, although in many of these offers it will not be necessary because they are already cheaper than normal.

It is a good time to get one of these products because on 11/11 everyone will be on the lookout for the best offers and you may not be in stock or the coupons may not work because they have passed the store limit.

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi 11 Lite New Edition It is one of the most recent news from Xiaomi in cheap mobiles with good features. In our analysis you can check everything that this mobile gives of itself.

This mobile has a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen at 90 Hz, Snapdragon 778G processor, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. It also has a 64-megapixel camera and a 20-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

In AliExpress you can take this mobile for 369 euros, while in Amazon it costs 375 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Box S

Xiaomi Mi Box S in AliExpress Plaza

Xiaomi’s Android media player with 4K support is now on sale at AliExpres. Is about Xiaomi Mi Box S, a small box to reproduce all your series and streaming movies.

This player is fast and has Android TV as its operating system, so you have access to all the streaming apps you can imagine. It also has Chromecast integration and Google’s voice assistant.

You can already get it in AliExpress for 44.28 euros with free shipping and from Spain. While on Amazon it costs 63 euros.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in AliExpress Plaza

The most famous activity bracelet in the world is in an incredible offer in AliExpress Plaza, with shipping from Spain and fast delivery.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 It is a perfect product to know how many steps you have taken today, how it translates into kilometers or calories burned. You can also track your pulse, sleep quality or track sports.

It is now available in AliExpress Plaza for 39.14 euros. On Amazon it costs 44.90 euros.

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro

Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro in AliExpress Plaza

One of Huawei’s most advanced watches, the Watch GT 2 Pro, is on sale at AliExpress Plaza.

This smartwatch has a round AMOLED screen with sapphire crystal and titanium body, an autonomy of up to 2 weeks, GPS, sports activities and health tracking, thanks to the heart rate sensor or the blood oxygen sensor.

Amazon sells it for 189 euros, but in AliExpress Plaza you can take it for 174 euros.

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Buds 3 Pro in AliExpress Plaza

The new ones Xiaomi Remdi Buds 3 Pro They are the cheap headphones from Xiaomi of new generation. With a modern and compact design, they improve sound quality, autonomy and noise reduction quality.

It has passive noise reduction, thanks to the silicone bumpers, the autonomy increases up to 6 hours of use 28 hours with its charging box that can be charged wirelessly.

They can already be obtained in AliExpress for 40.72 euros while in Amazon they cost more than 64 euros.

