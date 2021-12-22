12/22/2021 at 05:17 CET

Barracas Central won this Tuesday in the final for the second promotion to Quilmes by 5-4 on penalties, after drawing goalless in regulation time, and will play in the First Division next season, like Tigre, the other classified team. Barracas Central had lost the first final to Tigre due to promotion. The match, played on a neutral field, was played at the stadium of Racing Club, President Perón of the province of Buenos Aires.

At 22 minutes, the referee correctly annulled a goal by Quilmes for offside. Shortly before, the Quilmes goalkeeper collided in his area with Barracas Central striker Mauro Albertengo, who claimed a penalty that the referee did not indicate. The first half was exciting, back and forth and with many clear goal plays, but in the second period they both took their foot off the gas and settled for equality. On penalties, Barracas Central scored all five shots thanks to Iván Tapia, LucAs Colitto, Germán Estigarribia, Gonzalo Paz and Fernando Valenzuela. In Quilmes, Federico Anselmo, Martín Ortega, Agustín García Basso and Emanuel Moreno scored. The one who missed was Rafael Barrios, who kicked the fifth penalty outside the goal.

Tiger had become on 22 November the first team to qualify for the First Division at beat Barracas Central 1-0, who had a second chance to reach the final of the ‘reduced’. Quilmes had been second in Zone A with 59, one less than Tigre, and reached this stage by beating Deportivo Morón, in the quarterfinals, and Ferro, in the semifinals.

Barracas Central, leader of Zone B with 58, debuted in the semifinals and beat Almirante Brown. ‘The handsome man from Barracas’ is chaired by Matías Tapia, son of the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) Claudio ‘Chiqui’ Tapia. Tonight he started at Barracas Central, whose stadium is called Claudio Tapia, Iván Tapia, son of the president of the AFA.

Barracas will play for the first time in the First Division of Argentine soccer. Quilmes spent several seasons in the top flight and even won the League twice, the first in 1912 and the second in 1978. The Brewer dropped in 2017.