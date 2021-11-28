11/28/2021 at 1:21 PM CET

.

Portuguese football is going through a difficult time due to the match that took place last night between Belenenses and Benfica, since the local team took the field with 9 players due to a covid outbreak, because neither the health authorities nor the organization decided to suspend it.

The president of Benfica himself, the former player Rui Costawas one of the first to react: “The two clubs were forced to play,” he said at a press conference after the match.

The game came to the break with 0-7 and between the Belenenses field players two goalkeepers from the squad. The club had suffered an outbreak of covid that isolated 13 players, the coach, his assistants and two members of the coaching staff.

In the second half, Belenenses came out with only 7 troops and in 46 a player was injured, so the match was suspended.

It is “a black page in national football,” he stressed. Rui Costa at the press conference.

WHY DIDN’T THE LEAGUE POST THE MATCH?

One of the unknowns focuses on knowing why the Portuguese League or the authorities of the Portuguese General Health Directorate (DGS) allowed the match to be played.

The newspaper “A Bola” publishes today that sources from the Portuguese League have assured them that Belenenses did not formally request the suspension of the match, although, according to the same source, there was a telephone request from the club.

At the moment, the Portuguese League has not ruled or issued any statement on the holding of the match.

The president of the Belenenses, Rui Pedro SoaresHe assured after the meeting that yesterday afternoon they informed the Portugal League that they did not want to play the match.

According Soares, the League replied that they had “eight players capable of going to the game”, so if they did not show up they were committing an irregularity.

“What happened was a great shame, there is no regulation or calendar to justify what happened,” the leader said.

A SHAME FOR PORTUGUESE FOOTBALL

The idea that the image of Portuguese football has been seriously damaged is one of the conclusions that is most heard today in the Portuguese media.

Sporting de Portugal itself has issued a statement in which it assures that what happened is “a disgrace for Portuguese football.”

Others brand the 9 players who took to the field to face Benfica as heroes.

One of the first to react was the Portuguese player from Manchester City Bernardo silva, formed in the quarry of Benfica.

At the start of the game, the following tweet was published: What is this? Am I the only one who does not understand why the game has not been suspended?

Meanwhile, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF), responsible for the organization of the Revelation League (sub-23), decided that, given the outbreak of covid in the club, the game scheduled for today at 11 a.m. , 00 hours (GMT) between Belenenses and Marítimo.

A measure adopted not to put “public health at risk and in the best interest of the competition,” says the FPF in a statement.