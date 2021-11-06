11/05/2021

On at 20:56 CET

Artur Lopez

José Mourinho’s adventure with Roma begins to go wrong. The Portuguese coach suffered his worst beating during his career as a coach against an unknown Bodo / Glimt. The Nordic team endorsed a set (6 to 1) to Roma that blew up the coach himself against the performance of his players.

The Roman team has only won one of the last Serie A games, a pothole that has widened the gap between third and fourth place to five points. The defeats against Juventus and Milan, theoretical rivals in the race for the ‘Scudetto’ They have made a dent in the Italian fans. The cracks against the Portuguese coach did not wait, who also separated the players from the eleven participating in the blushing defeat in the Conference League. To top, in the second leg of the confrontation against the Norwegian team at the Olympic Stadium the Italians did not go from a draw to two.

The disappointing results of a team that, a priori, opposed the favorite in the European competition, have lit the fuse of a crowd fed up with Mourinho’s continuous complaints about the refereeing. While various refereeing errors cost losses to Milan and Juventus, the fans need results.

‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ has collected several reproaches from the Roman tifosi: “If on the eve of the match with Bodo you are publishing Veretout and Dybala penalties, what message do you convey to the players?”. The marginalization of players identified after the disaster in Norway has not sat well either: “He has squeezed Abraham, saddened Shomurodov and made Mayoral disappear: it made no sense.”

The season has just started, and ‘The Special One’ has some showcases full of trophies, so it is not too late to turn the situation around. In the next matches, against affordable rivals, the Portuguese coach will have the opportunity to resume the romance with the Roman fans. Venice, Genoa, Tornio and Bologna appear on the calendar in order for Roma to lick their wounds.