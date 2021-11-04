11/04/2021 at 23:58 CET

The Real Betis defender Marc bartra described as “two hosts” the overwhelming defeats conceded in four days by his team, in LaLiga against Atlético (3-0) and this Thursday against German Bayer Leverkusen (4-0) in the match of the fourth day of the phase of Europa League groups.

“We are pissed off. Three difficult games were coming, and we have hit two hosts. Now we hope to carry out the derby (against Sevilla) to be up in the league, “said Bartra in statements to Movistar.

The Catalan center-back admitted that the German team had “had many chances from the beginning, but, in the end, they scored 1-0 against a corner” in favor of the Verdiblancos, which he said shows that Betis did not he has “never controlled the game; it already happened against Atlético.”

Bartra indicated that his team “has lacked having the ball”, even though they knew that “so much loss here is paid”, but he asserted that they have not “been comfortable” all night and this has led to the rival having them ” passed over “.

For his part, the right-handed side Hector Bellerín He acknowledged that “nothing has come out in the last two games”, although he warned that “on Sunday there is an important game” against Sevilla that will allow “change the dynamics” of the latest results.

“There is no need to lament much because we still have life in Europe”, said Bellerín in the mixed zone of the BayArena de Leverkusen.