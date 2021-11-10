11/10/2021 at 11:11 CET

.

Three former Phoenix Suns employees, who received messages from Penny Sarver, Robert Sarver’s wife, majority owner of the team, indicate that they consider this communication as a attempted intimidation. Two of the messages came from the Instagram account @pennsar and another was a text message from a number that belongs to Penny Sarver.

While The NBA launched an investigation into Sarver and the Suns following a publication by the sports news site ESPN of a story based on interviews with more than 70 employees current and former Suns who described their workplace as toxic and hostile during Sarver’s 17-year tenure.

Penny Sarver confirmed that sent the messages and said he looks forward to the NBA investigation. She said that “I decided to reach out to some people to try to clear things up and share how disappointed and hurt I am about the lies circulating about my husband and the Suns organization. “

Penny Sarver’s messages exposed

He added that “I shared the betrayal I felt and mentioned part of the pain that we are going through as a family. Any suggestion that I tried to ‘bully’ someone is as silly as it is incorrect and outrageous. “In one of the messages, it reads that” I am Penny Sarver. I know a lot of bridges were burned between you and Robert and you are very bitter. I want to remind you that real lives are at stake here. “Later, he added that” Please, put aside your hate and understand the damage you are causing by spreading lies and fabrications. “

“If something happens to my children, you will be responsible”

She states that “Is being the center of attention so important to you? If something happens to one of my sons, I will hold you and Earl Watson responsible. Think of your son for a second and imagine things have changed. ”Watson is a former Suns head coach who told that same website that Sarver’s language and behavior promoted a toxic workplace.

A former employee: “I don’t know how to interpret it other than as a threat”

One of the former employees stated that “I don’t know how to interpret it more than a threat. “ Another former worker received a message that says: “It saddens me very much that you say such false things about my husband. Your interpretation of what happened is so far from the truth. Thanks to that you’re crushing my family’s life. “ The message for a third former employee states: “You are a liar. By trying to destroy my husband with (your) lies, you have destroyed my family and my children.”