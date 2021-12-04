12/04/2021 at 18:14 CET

Barça will hardly have time to enjoy the great victory achieved on the Anadolu Efes court since this same Sunday a Bitci Baskonia who arrives in need of victories (5-6).

The azulgranas, who played a spectacular match against the European champion on Friday and that allows them to continue leading the Euroleague (11-2), they also experienced great physical exhaustion with the extra minutes, a bad addition to having a game of this size in front of them and with hardly any recovery time.

Thus, Jasikevicius will try to distribute the minutes among the entire squad, and will have to count on the youngsters with three losses as important as those of Calathes, Higgins and Abrines, and that has led him to contemplate the temporary hiring of Dante Exum.

Comfortable victory in Euroleague

Barça passed over Bitci Baskonia in the ninth day of the Euroleague (93-67) in one of the worst moments of the Vitoria team with Ivanovic on the bench, although now Spahija has taken over and the feelings are already different.

Nonetheless, Barça comes out as favorites and more after the ‘morale boost after the triumph in Istanbul and with a Mirotic who continues to score at a high level and with a Sanli who seems to have found the level expected with his signing and who exploded against his former team.

The Blaugrana defense will have to be key, and with special attention to Tadas Sedekerskis, the player with the best shooting percentage of two in the Endesa League, with an accuracy of 85.2%, against a Barça that is the best as a team in this facet (58.5%).

“We have to be prepared and go to win. It’s a team with very good players and a dangerous rival, ”said Rick Smits. “We must be one hundred percent focused and go for victory & rdquor ;, commented the Latvian who should have a leading role in the duel.