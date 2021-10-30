10/31/2021 at 01:00 CEST

betfair

ACB: Baskonia vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid culminates their Tourmalet week with a visit to the Fernando Buesa Arena. The white team faces one of the teams that aspire to the ACB title after the last seven stormy days where they have lost at home against Gran Canaria and this past Friday against Unics Kazan in the Euroleague. The only good news came on Wednesday when they beat Zenit in St. Petersburg holding a 5-2 record in continental competition. The whites know that they play a lot on a court where very few teams have been victorious this season.

Only Tenerife and Armani Milan have managed to storm Vitoria and Real Madrid hope to become third this season. Dusko Ivanovic’s boys also played in the Euroleague this week, also doing the Whites’ mini-tour in reverse, ending with two losses those stakes in Kazan and St. Petersburg. Now they fight in a duel in which the locals play the Copa del Rey positions, where right now they are out with a balance of 3-4 in the ACB season.

Real Madrid starts as favorites to win this duel at [1.46] and it seems to us a quota quite adapted to reality. Laso’s team has an interior strength that will be very difficult for the locals to stop, needing centimeters behind the Ilimane Diop, staying with Nndoko as a ceiling with their 2.08 meters. That stature is a gift for people like Tavares or Poirier, who will seek to impose their law on painting. The premises are listed at [2.50] being in our opinion a very unattractive quota even if they have the public factor in their favor.

Both teams arrive tired and their scoring tendencies indicate that it is not the winning horse to bet that there will be less than 153 points in the match at [1.88]. Without going any further, Real Madrid stayed at their season low in their last game with 58 goals, while Baskonia has averaged 61.5 points in their two games on the Russian tour. We have a great game in Vitoria with two teams that want each other and are not going to sell their defeat cheaply.