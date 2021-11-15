11/15/2021 at 1:20 PM CET

Marc del rio

Change of coach in Baskonia. The club has made official the goodbye by Dusko Ivanovic as coach of his team, after the bad situation that crosses the whole of Vitoria both in ACB as in Euroleague.

In Europe, the team accumulates four consecutive defeats, and with a balance of three victories and six defeats they currently occupy the third to last position In the table. Things don’t get much better in Endesa League, where they are in the 11th position with four wins and six losses and out of the positions that give access to the next Copa del Rey.

The signings of last summer are not working

The club chaired by Josean Querejeta has not started with the results that were assumed after the signings carried out last summer and which are currently one very far level what is expected of them.

Baskonia’s statement on Ivanovic’s farewell

In a release issued by the club, Baskonia has wanted “thank the preparer for his work throughout the years and their constant effort and involvement to achieve the greatest successes “, although they also consider that “The team does not offer the performance that the squad is expected or the constant fighting attitude that has always characterized this club. For this reason, it is the obligation of the top managers of the entity to make decisions to urgently change the course and regain the competitiveness that this group must offer and rekindle the illusion of a hobby that deserves to be identified in its players “, reads the statement.

The defeat at the Palau, one of the triggers

The image given by the team in recent weeks has generated a great dissatisfaction in the fans. Without going any further, the team left the Palau Blaugrana beaten in a meeting that came to lose for 40 points (81-41) at the conclusion of the third quarter.

Neven Spahija sounds strong to be his successor

With this goodbye, the third stage of Dusko Ivanovic in Baskonia, and from the Basque Country it is pointed out that Neven Spahija will be his successor in office. A Spahija who would once again take over the reins of the team after having done so in the 2007-2008 season.