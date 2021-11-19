11/20/2021 at 12:29 AM CET

Bitci Baskonia paid dearly for their bad start against CSKA Moscow, which controlled the score from the start to beat Vitoria 74-80, who held on to the game until the final seconds but were victims of past mistakes.

BAS

CSK

Baskonia

(8 + 18 + 15 + 33): Baldwin (18), Granger (12), Giedraitis (11), Sedekerskis (3) and Enoch (14) -starting five-, Lamar Peters (1), Fontecchio (9), Nnoko (3) and Marinkovic (3)

CSKA

(23 + 12 + 19 + 26): Shved (6), Lundberg (11), Kurbanov (2), Shengelia (15), Voigtmann (16) -starting five-, Bolomboy (2), Ukhov (2), Hackett (-), Antonov (-), Clyburn (16), Milutinov (3) and Grigonis (7).

Referees

Ilija Belosevic (Serbia), Sreten Radovic (Croatia) and Sergio Silva (Portugal). They eliminated Granger (40 ‘).

Pavilion

Fernando Buesa Arena. 8,104 spectators.

The 20 turnovers of the locals weighed a lot during the match and prevented them from playing face to face against the Moscow squad, which gave the impression of having a greater mastery of the duel than the scoreboard showed.

CSKA’s inside game began dominated by Johannes Voigtmann (16 points) and Tornike Shengelia (15 points) who left the witness to Will Clyburn (16 points), who read the game perfectly at all times.

Steven Enoch He was once again the best of the Catalans with 19 valuation credits and confirmed that he is called to be a player to be reckoned with this season, although the failures in the direction of play ended up sinking the locals in this match.

It was difficult for both teams to get into the game. Errors occurred in the first five minutes until Johannes Voigtmann, with 11 consecutive points and three triples opened an important gap for CSKA, which started the duel from the first quarter with 8-23.

The seven turnovers by the Baskonians in the first round opened a serious injury to Neven Spahija’s team, determined that his pupils would give the game much more speed.

But the locals could not stop the bleeding of losses and errors, which allowed the Russians to maintain the advantage.

Alexey Shved He dominated his peers in all facets, CSKA’s inside game surpassed that of Baskonia and Will Clyburn joined the production of Johannes Voigtmann and “Toko & rdquor; Shengelia to mark distances with the vitorianos.

Each basket was a triumph for the locals, who managed to slow down the Russian scoring rhythm and got closer to five points at the edge of the break, but the Muscovites stretched it again to 26-35, with twenty minutes ahead.

Speed ​​was once again the best ally of Baskonia, who with a 9-3 in five minutes returned to get fully into the game, although he did not manage to finish off his attempt to turn the scoreboard.

Will clyburn He took the reins in the important moments and chose the best options for his team to recover the lost income, 41-54, after turning the screw in his defensive aggressiveness.

The beginning of the last quarter left Baskonia almost on the canvas. A triple of “Toko & rdquor; Shengelia put 15 points above CSKA and the Catalans had to row again to try to surprise the Muscovites, who controlled the game despite the local fight to return to the game.

Two triples of Jayson granger and a basket of Wade baldwin opened the door to Baskonia at 2:30 from the end (67-72), but Simone fontecchio he missed an open triple and two free throws that left the locals without options, who ended up kneeling, 74-80.