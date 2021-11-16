11/16/2021 at 23:41 CET

The Bitci Baskonia he recovered this Tuesday from a stroke of the pen with an outstanding match with which he submitted to the Red Star by 93-74, which returned the good feelings to the Vitoria team, in which Neven Spahija debuted his second stage on the bench in a duel corresponding to the tenth day of the Euroleague.

The people from Vitoria completely changed their face and freed themselves with a great offensive game that they broke in the second round and in which they stood out Steven Enoch after the break and reached 32 PIR credits with 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The five triples of Rokas Giedraitis -21 points- and the game played by Wade Baldwin -18 valuation credits- were two other positive news of a great night that was not remembered at the Fernando Buesa Arena. Nikola Ivanovic was with 21 points the best visitor of a team that missed important players such as Nate wolters and Luka mitrovic.

The Croatian coach opted to start on the track to Wade baldwin and Jayson granger, who alternated on the track in the position of one. The triple and the outside game was the best weapon of the Catalans, who sent on the scoreboard in the first minutes against a Balkan team.

Baldwin commanded the Barça actions and executed alongside the Lithuanian Rokas Giedraitis, but Nikola Ivanovic was in charge of keeping the Serbs close to the locals, who were looser in attack and closed the first round with a 25-22. A 12-0 At the start of the second quarter, he opened the way for a team that played without complexes, with the feeling of having lifted a weight from their shoulders.

The whole of Belgrade could not find their place, while the percentages of the Basques continued to rise when they joined the scoring festival Steven Enoch and Wade baldwin to put a 55-32 to rest. Those of Leave Radonjic they managed to slow down the scoring rhythm of the Baskonia, who despite everything maintained the differences after the break and played more comfortable with a distance of around 20 points.

The Red Star he sought to tickle the Barça defense through the “pick and roll & rdquor; and managed to slightly lower the distance to enter the last quarter with a 68-53. With Matt costello touched and watching the game from the bicycle, Steven Enoch and Landry nnoko took turns at the pole and fought an interesting battle with Maia zirbes and Ognjen Kuzmic. But the focus was beyond the three-point arc, where Rokas Giedraitis regained sensations.

Two consecutive triples of Simone Fontecchio They cooled down the Balkan heat, led by a successful Nikola Ivanovic, who scored and distributed game, but it was not enough to overcome an unknown Baskonia compared to the last two weeks. Steven Enoch He initialed the victory of Vitoria with a great epilogue that marked the path of the Baskonians, 93-74.

Data sheet

93 – Bitci Baskonia (25 + 30 + 13 + 25): Baldwin (14), Granger (4), Giedraitis (21), Sedekerskis (9) and Enoch (23) -starting five-, Lamar Peters (-), Fontecchio (9), Nnoko (8) and Marinkovic (5) .

74 – Red Star (22 + 10 + 21 + 21): Markovic (2), Dobric (11), Kalinic (-), Davidovac (2) and Kuzmic (10) -starting five-, Lazarevic (-), Uskorovic (3), Lazic (2), Hollins (11), Simonovic (-), Ivanovic (21) and Zirbes (12).

Referees: Mateu Boltauzer (Slovenia), Emin Mogulkoc (Turkey) and Amit Balak (Israel). Without eliminated.

Incidents: match corresponding to the tenth round of the Euroleague played at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria before 6,091 spectators.