12/09/2021 at 22:45 CET

Bitci Baskonia sentenced Asvel Villeurbanne 91-66 on Thursday in an overwhelming third quarter that allowed them to break the match and confirm on the fourteenth day of the Euroleague that the victory in the Endesa League against FC Barcelona was not a flower of a day.

BASK

ASVEL

Bitci Baskonia, 91

Bitci Baskonia (19 + 26 + 24 + 22): Granger (7), Baldwin (13), Giedraitis (15), Sedekerskis (2) and Enoch (14) -starting five-, Lamar Peters (5), Fontecchio (15 ), Marinkovic (-), Costello (13) and Nnoko (7)

ASVEL, 66

(19 + 25 + 11 + 11): Okobo (7), Jones (17), Knight (4), Wembanyama (10) and Gist (8) -starting five-, Lacombe (5), Kahudi (6), Fall (6), Howard (3) and Strazel (-).

Referees:

Mateu Boltauzer (Slovenia), Michele Rossi (Italy) and Uros Obrknezevic (Serbia). Without eliminated

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the fourteenth day of the Euroleague played at the Fernando Buesa Arena in Vitoria before 5,426 spectators.

The rhythm of Neven Spahija’s team and the quality of their defense after the break It was definitive to recover the honeys of the triumph in a complicated continental competition against a revelation team that has fallen into disrepair in the last month.

The azulgranas could slow down Chris Jones’ scoring ability in the first half and up to five Baskonistas surpassed ten points.

Costello, revulsive again

The intelligence of Matt Costello (16 rating credits) or the sea change of Wade Baldwin (19) were two of the many positive notes of a team in which several players stood out asmo Simone Fontecchio and Rokas Giedraitis.

The duel started a lot of speed and very electric actions from which the French team got the most out, led by an inspired Chris Jones, author of ten points in the first quarter. Both were more comfortable in the open field, where they deployed their entire arsenal.

In five against five the attacks of the two squads were heavier and were resolved with direct blocks or talent plays by Gauls and Basques who maintained equality during the first act, 19-19.

Baskonia reaction

ANDl Baskonia reacted to the great start of the Asvel period which managed to print speed, climb defensive lines and go at speed to punish the locals. Matt Costello started producing as soon as he jumped onto the pitch and the Catalans took the lead again.

TJ Parker responded by putting young Victor Wembanyama and Youssoupha Fall on the track., his two tallest men -220 centimeters-, but it did not have the expected result and he resorted to the creativity of Elie Okobo and Chris Jones to solve his attacks and be able to close the game more, 45-44.

The scoring rhythm grew after passing through the changing rooms. Steven Enoch and Simone Fontecchio acted as their team’s offensive stilettos and Baskonia took an income of 14 points, thanks a partial of 14-2, also fruit of good defenses. In fact, on up to four occasions the Asvel’s possession of the clock ran out in the third round.

The last quarter started with a 69-55 that marked the way to the triumph of the Baskonians, ready to finish a match that cost them to break, but riding the wave of good play that they displayed at the Palau Blaugrana, the Vitorians confirmed their improvement and won 91-66.