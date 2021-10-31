10/31/2021 at 22:07 CET

.

Real Madrid unstitched Bitci Baskonia (65-83) in a game in which they recovered their sensations against a Barça team that repeated the script of their last two Euroleague duels against Russian rivals who, with this Sunday, confirm their crisis of play.

BAS

RMA

Baskonia

(10 + 16 + 12 + 27): Granger (5), Baldwin (10), Fontecchio (7), Sedekerskis (11) and Nnoko (7) -starting five-, Costello (2), Marinkovic (-), Giedraitis (6), Enoch (7) and Kurucs (10).

Real Madrid

(16 + 23 + 24 + 20): Abalde (-), Taylor (2), Hanga (12), Yabusele (14), Tavares (12) -starting five-, Causeur (-), Heurtel (6), Llull (6), Núnez (2), Poirier (12), Rudy Fernández (9) and Vukcevic (8).

Referees

Antonio Conde, Alberto Sánchez Sixto and Javier Torres. Technique to Taylor (26 ‘) and Heurtel (29’) / Ivanovic and Granger (28 ‘).

Pavilion

Fernando Buesa Arena. 10,038 viewers

The inner game of the men of Pablo Laso he was far superior to the Baskonista. The four Madrid pivots exceeded ten valuation credits. In the local team only the Lithuanian Tadas sedekerskis confirmed its regularity and went up to 18 valuation credits.

The two teams put their entire defensive arsenal on track from the start and the attacks suffered greatly to make the basket. Pablo Laso took a short time to introduce a pure base, Thomas heurtel, in his quintet for his team to react to a bad start from which his rival was infected.

The Whites improved with the French game director on the court and gave more speed to their offensive actions, which put them ahead on the scoreboard after the first act, 10-16.

Baskonia could not find a way to overcome the defensive wall built by a Real Madrid that launched with 5 points of Guerschon Yabusele, who completed a 0-13 run.

The offensive rebound of the whites and two triples of Tristan vuckevic After taking advantage of the defensive imbalances of the Catalans, they returned to put Real Madrid with a difference of 14 points, which remained 26-39 at halftime, after a first half that made clear the problems of the Baskonians to score.

The Real Madrid players forced those of the Vitoria team to use one against one, where they felt more comfortable, while Edy Tavares dominated in the baskonista ring to increase the visitor’s income, although five points from the Italian Simone fontecchio they put a brake on White’s intentions to break up the encounter.

Two techniques to the locals, accompanied by several offensive errors by the Catalans and two triples from Adam Hanga and another one of Yabusele they left the game seen for sentence ten minutes from the end 38-63.

Baskonia could not find any player in a state of grace to pull a car that stopped rolling in conditions three games ago, and with the duel resolved, Real Madrid limited itself to letting time pass to regain sensations in the domestic competition.

Baskonia reacted in the last quarter, with a cheeky Arturs Kurucs, but it only served to lengthen the agony in a match that the Madrid team clearly won.