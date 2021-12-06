12/05/2021

On at 20:33 CET

Barça lost the second game of the season in the Endesa League (78-91) surpassed by a Baskonia who played a very complete game that Jasikevicius’ team could not cope with, mentally very soft throughout the game. Mirotic, with 20 points and 8 rebounds, was the best Blaugrana.

FCB

BASK

Barça, 78

(12 + 23 + 19 + 24): Laprovittola (2), Kuric (12), Hayes (10), Mirotic (20), Sanli (10) – starting five-, Davies (7), Jokubaitis (13), Martínez (3), Smits (0), Oriola (0), Caicedo (0), Ubal (1).

Bitci Baskonia, 91

(22 + 24 + 22 + 23): Granger (5), Sedekerskis (8), Baldwin IV (11), Enoch (23), Giedraitis (9) -starting five-, Peters (4), Marinkovic (4), Fontecchio (2), Costello (19), Nnoko (6).

Referees:

Juan Carlos García González, Jordi Aliaga and Alfonso Olivares. Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to the 12th round of the Endesa League, played at the Palau Blaugrana, before 5,468 spectators.

With three important casualties and no time to recover from the effort in Istanbul, the Catalans they did not show their best image nor the defensive intensity to beat an opponent who played at a very high level, led by a brilliant Enoch (23 points and a PIR of 27) along with Costello’s 19 points. Madrid is left alone at the head of the classification.

After the tough encounter in Istanbul, A complicated rival awaited Barça at the Palau like Baskonia, although he never thought they were going to face a team that got absolutely everything in the first half.

Baskonia Domain

And is that the box Spahija dominated from the initial 0-3 with a triple from Granger, and it was already a premonition of what would come next. The people from Vitoria, highly inspired in attack, especially in the triple and on the inside, surpassed the Barça defense, which was late and without the necessary toughness.

Baskonia scored easy, with an intoned Enoch, the problem is that Jasikevicius’s men missed all the outside success in Istanbul because the first quarter was really bad for the basket: 1 of 7 in triples (16%). Visiting income, faced with so much Barça confusion, rose to 12 points (6-18).

Saras looked for solutions on the bench even though no one was pulling the car in attack. A well-deserved fourth for Baskonia, which was 10 (12-22) and everything looked very bad in just 10 minutes.

Saras seeks solutions

Saras continued betting on a team more ‘warrior’ than scorer, with Sergi Martínez and Oriola, trying to give more consistency to the defense. Although Baskonia maintained their level of success, and a triple by Costello, led them to go 17 (20-37).

The Barcelona coach asked for a time, but gave no instructions. He let the team regroup on its own, trying to find solutions because the Lithuanian confessed that he did not know how to make them react. Meeting apart from the technician & mldr; and the improvement came.

With more intensity in defense, and stealing some balls, an 8-0 run allowed them to reduce the difference to 10 (from 20-38 to 28-38). With the encouragement of the Palau, it seemed that Barça was reacting. It was then that Mirotic took the baton of the group (13 points and five rebounds) and with his first triple (4 attempts), put pressure on Baskonia that came to rest with the game controlled (35-46).

After the break, everything is the same

The reaction did not come in the resumption, with Saras trying to find the key, but without success.. The team’s success was still far from its average while Enoch played the game of his life. Baskonia’s income reached 18 points (44-62).

Barça, with more self-respect than success and with the support of the public, tried to get back into the game with two baskets from Sanli, with a triple included (50-62), but Spahija decided to break the local reaction. And it turned out well. The Vitorians stopped the Barça arreón to go at the end of the quarter with a 16 advantage (54-68).

The Palau gave a final push to the team believing that recovering the 14 points disadvantage was possible. And with more claw and two consecutive triples from Jokubaitis and Sanli, They came close to just six (64-70) with the Palau in pure boil.

But a triple at the limit of Costello’s possession broke the ‘momentum’ of Barça (66-75) and left the game sentenced, with a Baskonia that knew how to take advantage of its offensive success against a Barça that never showed its true face.