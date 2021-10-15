The multi-star function “Wednesday Boxing” that 2M Promotions, Zanfer and Golden Boy will present on the 20th, at the Fairplay Club in Hermosillo, and which will be broadcast live internationally on ESPN Knock Out, has many attractions.

The Hermosillo fans will have many reasons to be excited and applaud some of their most solid representatives.

From the stellar appearance of the solid prospect, the knockout Victor “Spock” ​​Méndez, to the presence of the darling of the house, Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez, and of course the welcome on his return to the prodigal daughter, Sulem Urbina.

However, the fight that can “steal the show” will be carried out by two fighters who will meet in the Fairplay Club ring, in a neutral venue, and in a fight that is expected to be so contested and competitive that it does not have a clear favorite.

On the one hand, Alexis “Éxito” Bastar (18-1-1, 9 ko’s) will seek to impose his high school boxing, his distance and his intelligence above the ring, in the face of the aggressiveness, punch and speed of the Baja California native Israel “Azulito ”Ramírez (13-1-1, 9 ko’s), in an 8-round super bantamweight duel that is expected to be full of action.

While it is true that Bastar has 18 wins, only twice has he faced opponents with more than 10 wins, and in the last two years he has only fought twice, so he has lacked rhythm and consistency. His rival, “Azulito” Ramírez, has three wins this year, which have been against Luis Gustavo Guerrero (11-2-0), Javier Rendón (10-7-3) and Ángel Guevara (16-20-4). and all three have been by knockout, so he comes at a better time and with full motivation.

The spectacular confrontation between Bastar and Ramírez is part of the stellar program of “Boxing Wednesday” that 2M Promotions, Zanfer and Golden Boy will present on the 20th at the Fairplay Club, which will have public access following the prevention and health protocols of the Hermosillo health authorities and the Sonora Box Commission, and which will be set with the participation of DJ Karen Fierros.

The rest of the main fights will face Víctor “Spock” ​​Méndez (30-4-2, 22 ko’s) against Miguel Ángel Rodríguez (16-2-2, 7 ko’s) from Veracruz at 10 rounds at Super Bantamweight. Eduardo “Koreano” Ramírez (18-1-3, 12 ko’s) against Alexis Ruiz Soto from Sinaloa (13-7-1, 5 ko’s) after 8 episodes in Supergallo, and world championship contender Sulem Urbina (12-2 -2, 2 ko’s) against the Mexican Tania Itzel “Zoka” García (6-6-0) in 8 rounds in Mosca.

The broadcast on ESPN Knock Out will open with a preliminary fight between two boxers used to offering fights with a lot of action and constant exchanges of blows, such as the local José “Langosta” López (7-4-3, 6 ko’s) and the Duranguense. Fidel “Sugar” Castro (5-2-0, 4 ko’s).

Three preliminary fights will open the function next Wednesday, for which there are still tickets available on the superboletos.com portal, and personally, at the facilities of the venue itself, the Fairplay Club, as well as the Coliseum Boxing Club and Sports Navarrese.