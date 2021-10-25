It’s time to go back to the goth of the DCEU. While the future of the Snyderverse remains in question, DC and Warner Bros. will move on with more bat satellite character movies. The closest to filming is Batgirl, the first live-action film for the heroine who decides to fight crime on her own after finding inspiration in the actions of the Dark Knight. Now it is confirmed that Brendan Fraser will play Firefly, the villain of the film.

According to Deadline, actor Brendan Fraser, who is sure to be remembered for his trilogy of The Mummy, will return to action blockbusters now as an antagonist. It has been revealed that the interpreter signed to give life to Garfield Lynns, aka Firefly or Firefly. The character is a classic Batman villain who will now give Batgirl headaches in the film that will feature Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon.

There are still very few details about the plot of this film that will arrive exclusively on HBO Max. So far, it has been confirmed that directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be in charge of carrying out the project based on a script written by Christina Hodson, screenwriter of Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75% and The Flash. Since the cast is already underway, we may have more news soon.

Fraser is no stranger to the world of superheroes. The actor voices Robotman in the Doom Patrol series – 100% also from DC Comics. Although he has disappeared from high-profile productions, the interpreter is going through an exciting new stage in his career, as we will see him in new films from acclaimed directors such as Darren Aronofsky and Martin Scorsese. Batgirl It is only the most recent to join the list of projects in which we can see it back.

As for Firefly, or Firefly, the character is an arsonist who, as this term indicates, has a compulsion to start fires with his characteristic flamethrowers. He is one of the many Batman villains who frequently end up in Arkham Asylum. Of Batgirl we’ve barely seen a concept art in the past DC FanDome that confirmed that her costume would feature the heroine’s classic helmet and loose hair.

Although there have been rumors that Ben Affleck could return as the bat in this film, nothing has been confirmed. The future of the DCEU, as we know it so far, is still uncertain, but it is believed that with The Flash, the film that will address the multiverse, could start to be more flexible with what is considered canon or it could give a slight reboot to the saga. It will be necessary to see if it turns out like this or not.

Fraser is known for his roles as a good-natured hero or lord, so it will be interesting to see how he does as a pyromaniac psychopath. Batgirl It does not have a release date yet, but since it seems to have received priority in the studio, it will most likely start shooting early next year and it will not be until 2023 that we can enjoy this new version of the heroine on HBO Max.

