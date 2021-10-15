Batman is one of the most popular comic book characters and loved by the public, but around him there are others who are a fundamental part of his world and deserve to have their own story. Such is the case of Batgirl, whom we saw for the last time, at least in live-action, in Batman & Robin – 11% played by Alicia Silverstone; although that film directed by Joel Schumacher has been considered one of the worst.

For three years Warner Bros. and DC Films confirmed that they were already working on a solo film for the superheroine, however, the production underwent several changes since pre-production. The original plan was for the film to be directed by Joss Whedon, but all the buzz that began a year earlier with the premiere of Justice League – 41% where he was in charge of finishing what Zack Snyder had left pending, generated a lot of controversy about the future of the director of The Avengers – 92% within this company.

Whedon had commented that he left the project because he did not have a good story to tell in his hands, but some fan theories indicate that the company preferred to remove the director for fear that the project would be sabotaged. Since then, little information had emerged, until the new directors were confirmed: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. It was the latter who broke the networks last week when he shared a photograph in a room with the helmets and masks of the protagonists of League of Justice, notably focusing on Batman’s.

Many wondered if it was just a coincidence or was it related to his film. Now, the filmmakers have already confirmed that Bruce Wayne will be involved in the story in some way, and it is expected that not only will he be mentioned, but that he will share some scenes with the protagonist. During a recent interview on the Dutch station VRTNWS (via Comic Book Movie), they were asked which version of Batman the public will be able to see, and they only limited themselves to answering “The real one”.

It is clear that they do not want to reveal much to keep the surprise until the end, and although it would seem that they have unleashed this to generate conversation and keep the attention of the public, it would make perfect sense for the Dark Knight to accompany Barbara Gordon, especially if we remember her important friendship with Commissioner Gordon. For now, and after the photo that Fallah shared, all expectations are placed on Ben Affleck, also taking into account that he is still part of The Flash.

Since the directors only said they will use “the real Batman,” there have also been conversations about whether they are referring to Michael Keaton, who will also return in the Ezra Miller film, or whether they will prefer to opt for the new version of Robert Pattinson. It is worth mentioning that Leslie Grace, who will play the protagonist, had mentioned that the bat man would not be directly related to his character in his first solo film. So maybe they’re just preparing a cameo.

Finally, it has also been rumored that JK Simmons is in talks to reprise commissioner Jim Gordon, but it is not yet official that he is part of the film. Natalie Holt, composer of the Loki soundtrack – 96% will be part of the project, as will Bumblebee writer Christina Hodson – 95% and Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn – 75%.