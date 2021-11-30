Who is the smartest in your group of friends? Do you think your grandmother is right when she says that “the devil knows more because he is old than because he is the devil”? As of Friday, December 3, you can put an end to these doubts with the launch of Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits for Nintendo Switch, a new multiplayer game * in which anyone can have fun testing their gray matter in different activities of calculation, spatial vision, memorization and much more. And if you want to start with an advantage, download the free demo of the Nintendo eShop now.

The Big Brain Academy game series was born on the Nintendo DS as part of a line of titles called Touch! Generations. According to Satoru Iwata, the then president of Nintendo, the Touch! Generations grouped “different titles that children, their parents and their grandparents, that is, three generations, could play together regardless of their experience and knowledge of the world of video games.” Other games in this line were Art Academy, Brain Training by Dr. Kawashima, Picross DS or Tetris DS.

Shigeru Miyamoto emphasized “the idea that people who played video games for the first time could enter this world without worrying”, seeking to offer experiences on different topics than usual in the video game world that they allow anyone to play. A philosophy that makes Nintendo Switch a console with which everyone welcomes all generations with games such as 51 Worldwide Games, Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch, Ring Fit Adventure, the Picross S series, Video Game Studio, and now too, Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits.

Big Brain Academy: Battle ingenuity comes to Nintendo Switch proposing a new way to compete and have fun for up to four people *, regardless of their experience or knowledge of video games. Put your brain to the test in a series of activities of the five different categories: perception, acuity, memory, calculation and analysis, with different objectives such as memorizing a series of numbers, identifying an animal that is unveiling in parts, calculating changes hours on the hands of a clock and much more.

You can see the video in the following LINK.

Although it seems like homework, Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits also has a Party mode, in which up to four players * can put their brains to compete for the highest score by solving activities in the shortest time possible. Each participant can set their own level of difficulty, from the children’s class (the easiest) to the super-elite class, which means that children and adults of all kinds can compete fairly in the same game.

And as in any good academy, there is also a teacher here. Dr. Azo is once again the host of Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits. In exam mode, Dr. Azo will rate the player’s brain vigor based on his performance in a succession of five activities. Depending on the score, game coins will be earned with which to unlock outfits for the player’s avatar.

You can also train without pressure in practice mode and replay any favorite activity to try to get better scores and medals. And anyone who wants to measure their brain on a global scale can participate in the ghostly battle ** and put their data to compete against those of other users around the world. The competition is open to people on the friends list, to family members who have a profile within the Nintendo Switch itself, or to any user in the world. **

Get a sneak peek at what to expect by downloading the free Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits demo from the Nintendo eShop now and fire up your brain cells for the full game launch. Have fun with your family and friends in a brain competition with Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits, available Friday, December 3, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.