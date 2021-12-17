12/17/2021 at 21:00 CET

.

Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid meet today at Sánchez-Pizjuán in a match that brings together teams located in the ‘Champions’ zone but irregular and far from Real Madrid, so that victory would give one of them a reinforcement of self-confidence in the possibility of reducing the disadvantage with the leader, having also in the bedroom the LaLiga matches pending to be played by both.

The two are submitted to the million dollar question, whether or not there is a League. Needed the two points to maintain that the debate for the championship still survives, to rebel against the current appearance that dictates the passage of the days and to oppose with the only unappealable argument, the triumph, to such a widespread perception

The distances

An exciting match at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium, which will determine almost everything in that sense: Sevilla, second, eight points behind the top of Real Madrid and with one game less, or Atlético, the current champion, fourth in the table and away 13 points from his ‘eternal’ rival, also with the postponed match against Granada pending.

For Sevilla, men like Navas, Suso, Lamela, Óliver Torres or Fernando, sanctioned, are low. En-Nesyri could be the surprise. By contrast, Atlético will have Oblak and Koke available, recovered. The one who does not reach the crash is Griezmann. They come from losing the Madrid derby and only winning eight of the last 20 official matches.

Probable lineups

Seville: Bonus; Montiel, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Acuña; Delaney, Joan Jordán; Ocampos, Rakitic, Papu Gómez; and Rafa Mir.

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Felipe, Kondogbia, Hermoso, Carrasco; Correa, De Paul, Koke, Lemar; Luis Suarez.

Referee: Ricardo de Burgos Bengoechea (Basque Committee).

Stadium: Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

Hour: 21.00h