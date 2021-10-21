Thanks to your small stake in Orange is the New Black – 96%, Ruby Rose became one of the most requested actresses in Hollywood. In cinema he has made appearances in titles such as John Wick 2: A New Day to Kill – 89%, Megalodon – 42% and xXx: Reactivated – 44%, but his leading role in Batwoman – 71% would be the true role that would give credibility to his career. Fans of the character were excited, but by the time the first season was released nothing turned out well. The series was shattered by various factors such as the inconsistent script and a lack of chemistry between the cast. Some time later, Rose announced that she would be withdrawing from the project and everything has become more complicated since then.

Keep reading: Ruby Rose lashes out at Batwoman’s “horrible show”, accuses The CW of mistreatment and ruining the character

If the specialized critic was not so generous with Batwoman, the followers were even more demanding. Rose’s departure gave way to a lot of theories, such as that the producer had fired her for not being up to the task, until the actress felt so much pressure to bear the responsibility that she preferred to defect. After many comments and even attacks against the actress, Rose revealed that she had suffered a fairly severe injury during filming and that she did not feel safe returning under the same conditions. While she explained what happened, Batwoman moved on now with Javicia Leslie, who plays Ryan Wilder, an ex-con who takes on the identity of the heroine.

In an attempt to fix some issues the show is having and try to keep audiences still on track, the second season also featured Kate Kane once again, but now with actress Wallis Day. Unfortunately, this title of The CW It is one of those with the worst reating and its numbers drop episode after episode, putting a new season at risk. Something curious is that Batwoman technically it is part of the so-called Arrowverse, but some forget it even though the character was featured in special episodes where the cast of The Flash also appeared – 87% and Supergirl – 86%.

Now Ruby rose decided to talk in depth about everything that happened on the set of Batwoman. In her social networks, the actress made a series of publications where she explained that The CW and Greg Berlanti’s production company were unable to secure the actors and their stuntmen. She even mentions a traumatic episode in which she observed someone burn their face. In addition, Rose accused Dougray Scott, who played Jacob Kane, of abusing several women on set, which he has just responded by claiming that she is lying.

You may also like: Ray Fisher supports Ruby Rose in her accusations against Warner Bros. Television

In an official statement released by TV Line, Scott says:

I absolutely and completely reject the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by Ruby Rose; they are an invention and never happened. As Warner Bros. Television has already said, they decided not to exercise the option to hire Ruby in season two based on multiple complaints about her behavior in the workplace.

The actor refers to Warner Bros. Television who quickly responded to Rose’s accusations explaining that it was she who had a terrible behavior during the filming. Although the company did not explain what kind of attitudes the actress had, they did ensure that everything was investigated internally to respect others affected and prevent the problem from being made public.

The conflict is far from over. The accusations he made Ruby rose They are quite serious and if they are true they speak of a terrible management in the production that ranges from security on the set to the lack of protection of the integrity of the women who work in the program. Caroline Dries, in charge of developing the adaptation for the chain, has not yet commented on this matter, and her point of view will be of the utmost importance in solving this problem. Both sides speak of events that can be proven and an outside investigation could occur, especially in these times when Hollywood is fighting for a better deal in productions.

Do not leave without reading: Warner claims that Ruby Rose was inappropriate and was investigated for it