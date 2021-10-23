For a couple of years, Warner Bros. has inevitably been in the eye of the hurricane due to different conflicts within its productions. It’s hard to forget everything that Ray Fisher faced when he spoke about the issues within the Justice League production – 41% pointing directly at Walter Hamada and Joss Whedon for inappropriate behavior, demanding that an investigation be done.

Unfortunately, this conflict somehow damaged his career, at least in what had already started with the character of Cyborg. Now a similar situation has arisen but within a Warner Bros. Television production: Batwoman – 71%. In recent days Ruby Rose has been a trend for her accusations against several producers and members of the cast of the series that she starred in only during the first season.

The actress’s accusations involved issues of negligence and risk for those on the scene, in addition to alleged abuse by her former partner Dougray Scott, who immediately spoke about it. But this particular case has taken a quite different turn from the path Fisher was following, as members of the production team pointed to her as the problem, and there was even an internal investigation for her inappropriate behavior, which resulted in her firing.

After Rose’s statements, the production spoke about it, becoming a face-to-face fight, but everything seems to indicate that the one who is leading the battle is WBTV thanks to new witnesses who have decided to speak, and all agree on that it was the ex-protagonist the conflictive one. Now, during an interview with CBR (via ING), the production assistant Alexander J. Baxter, pointed to the actress as a dictator.

The team were charming, hardworking and dedicated to countless late night sessions, it seemed to be an amazing experience in the making. Then came Ruby Rose. From day one, where his alleged injury prevented him from doing 60% of his work, he began without recognizing a single member of the team. And as the days went by, the 6 p.m. Saturdays for some of us and the team, things got worse. He was late most days, he didn’t memorize his lines […] She stormed off the set, yelled at people, and every time she interacted with one of us, the production assistants, they ignored us like the garbage we collected.

Baxter pointed out that several members of the team ended up physically and emotionally exhausted because of him, and even he, who had barely entered the industry, considered giving up all his effort to no longer have to deal with it. But in his statement he added a rather compromising point for whoever catapulted his career in Orange Is the New Black – 76%, as they assured that they knew someone close to them who commented that they continually went out partying and consumed all kinds of drugs, which explains those days when she was up to eight hours late to film.

On the other hand, other members of the cast have also begun to speak out, such is the case of Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox in Batwoman, who made important statements through his Twitter account.

Batfam couldn’t let the whole day go by without saying something! I love you all, and you won’t believe I haven’t seen all the love today. But yes, family, she was fired. And it is VERY difficult to get fired when you are the protagonist. Imagine what you have to do to make that happen.

Batfam already know I couldn’t go the whole day without saying something! I love y’all, don’t think I haven’t seen all the love today. But yea fam, she was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happenhttps: //t.co/XwdvjpP9wv – Camrus Johnson (@CamrusJ) October 21, 2021

Finally, not everything is summarized in the statements of the production assistant or the two actors who have spoken so far. In a Reddit thread, several alleged team members emerged who questioned the actress’s statements and appear to be on Warner’s side.