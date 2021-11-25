Although much has been said about the production in recent months, the Batwoman series – 73% continues its course on television with its third season. This adaptation has not yet fully connected with the public, but little by little it tries to focus on new narrative lines that may be attractive for those who are already fans and for those who think to commit to the story. The departure of Ruby Rose meant the arrival of Javicia Leslie, who takes the lead role and is considered by some to be much better in the position. The most recent season started in October, and the truth is that it has had several interesting surprises.

This title follows in the tradition of other superhero adaptations of the brand, where certain villains find a way to return or inherit their abilities and intentions to someone else. Black Mask and Alice are back in Arkham, but a Red Alice follower finds a way to become the new Mad Hatter in an attempt to rescue her. However, she has other plans to make up for her past actions and tries to help from her confinement to catch a new version of Killer Croc.

Of course, the attentive connoisseurs and fans of the series have realized that this new season is shaping two villains in particular: Poison Ivy and Joker. Poison Ivy’s toxins have been mentioned several times and we can finally see Nicole Kang in the role, while Nick creegan brings to life a new version of the famous sociopath. To prepare for the next part of the season, Warner published a preview of what we can expect, and although it is very short it is quite significant because it anticipates a meeting between Joker and Batwoman.

Fans have been waiting for this version of Posion Ivy for a long time, and audiences welcomed the news that Kang would be the one to take that step. In principle, Mary Hamilton was presented in the series as a kind of heroine, but without special powers or costumes equipped with cutting-edge technology. Mary was a medical student who was always looking for ways to help those most in need. In many ways, she is now not perceived as a mere villain, but believes that these new abilities will serve a greater good and also help her to excel as Batwoman.

For his part, Marquis Jet has been following a dangerous path for a long time, especially because of the connection he has with Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, who turns out to be his half sister. Although in appearance the character is presented as a businessman, deep down he has sociopathic tendencies that will finally come to light. In a recent interview with TVLine (via ComicBook.com) Creegan spoke a bit about this new version of Joker that he has to embody and how he will make a difference with Batman’s nemesis:

Marquis is very good with words. He is very charismatic and charming. I think he attracts people by the way he knows how to speak in front of an audience. In episode 7, when he gives a speech, at the end when he questions some things, you ask yourself: “Is he crazy? Or can I understand why a person feels the way he feels? In subsequent episodes, people will definitely be able to relate to some of the things he says. I don’t justify hurting other people, but in terms of philosophy about treating mentally ill patients fairly and not treating them as outcasts, I think people will agree with that part.

The actor considers that it is an opportunity to put on the table the subject of mental illness and how much is ignored about it.

Secondly, Nick creegan He knows that fans will hopelessly compare him to the original Joker and hopes that his work will serve as a tribute and as something totally new. In that sense, he says that we can expect moments of great tension and danger for the good guys, as well as an explosive ending. The second part of this third season will hit television on January 12, 2022.

