“Caroline Dries (creator of ‘Batwoman’), Greg Berlanti (architect of the Arrowverse), this is where we have come. I’m going to tell everyone what really happened on the set“This is how Ruby Rose starts her explosive statements, a spiel published on her Instagram, through which reveals very serious incidents that would have taken place on the set of the aforementioned series that it was abruptly left without its protagonist.

Rose, who until now had chosen to remain silent, accuses Dries of having no heart and of force them to keep rolling during the pandemic. But this is only a minute detail among the terrible situations that the actress recounts. Rose talks about her own injuries, and how had to go to work just 10 days after undergoing surgeryAn experience that he had already shared, but also contextualizes his suffering by painting a very hard day to day for the rest of the team.

“One member of the team had third degree burns all over his body and they did not provide us with psychological support after watching the skin peel off his face“,” they told us we had to perform a sex scene without giving us a minute to process what happened “, or” I cut my face so close to the eye that I could have gone blind“are some of the pearls that Rose shares so that her fans get an idea of ​​what really happened behind the cameras of The CW series.

“A woman was left a quadriplegic and they tried to blame her for talking on the phoneTo the point that they didn’t even help her because they said they had to ‘investigate’ what happened, so she had to organize a go fund me (an online money collection). She is a production assistant, her job consists of that. That accident happened because the series refused to stop filming when everyone did it because of COVID. “

In addition, Rose refers to the rumors that she is a professional with whom it is difficult to work, assuring that yes, he fought with people on set but “because he wanted us to work safely. You can ask any makeup and hairdresser “, he says, assuring that two members of that department also had to be hospitalized.

And the co-stars?

Rose denounces those most responsible for ‘Batwoman’, but also talks about a terrible behavior on the part of some of her co-stars. By name he mentions Dougray Scott, Jacob Kane in the series, an actor who has “turned it green in front of the media” and whom accuses of “hurting one of the specialists” and of the one who says that “he yelled at women and it was a nightmare”.

“He left when he wanted to and showed up when he wanted to, abused women. So in response I asked for a ‘no yelling’ policy to be applied to filming, which they ignored.”

Rose concludes that, leaving aside those mentioned and all those whose behavior she censures, “I loved my colleagues and they loved me”; and closes addressing his followers directly: “Please, do not ask me to return to that terrible series. I wouldn’t go back for all the money in the world. I wouldn’t do it with a gun pointed at my head. AND I DID NOT GIVE UP. I DID NOT QUIT. They were the ones who ruined Kate Kane and destroyed ‘Batwoman’“.

We will see how the chain responds, which until now has been as cautious as Rose was, who, finally, has not been able to keep quiet.