Ruby Rose, protagonist of ‘Batwoman’ who abruptly left the series, has exploded accusing those responsible for it of having no heart and of not guaranteeing safety in a shoot that, according to her, was plagued by serious accidents. The actress relates, in some shocking statements shared on her Instagram, all kinds of incidents that caused significant physical injury to various team members.

In addition Rose has charged against her former co-star Dougray Scott, alleging abusive behavior towards her companions. Now for its part, Warner Bros. Television, the studio that is responsible for producing this CW drama, has responded to Rose by issuing an energetic statement Through which yes, it confirms that the actress did not abandon, but it qualifies what it shares as “revisionist history” and maintains that his departure was caused by “multiple complaints about his behavior in the workplace.”

Thus in this answer collected by Deadline, said house of ‘Batwoman’ has confirmed the rumors that Rose did not continue in a second season of the superhero proposal due to her bad behavior. “Despite the revisionist story Ruby Rose is sharing attacking the producers, cast, network and studio, the truth is that Warner Bros. Television decided not to have Ruby for a second season based on multiple complaints about her behavior in the workplace, comments that were thoroughly reviewed privately in order to respect everyone involved. “

Scott teams up with Warner

Rose, who has once again denounced the treatment she experienced after suffering several injuries, has contextualized her experience claiming that other members of the team would also have suffered terrible treatment. He gives an example of the incident that ended with a specialist suffering third degree burns all over the body, or the case of a production assistant becoming a quadriplegic after an accident.

He has also charged Scott specifically accusing him of “hurting one of the specialists” and assuring that “he was yelling at women and it was a nightmare.” This actor in response has taken the side of Warner, taking for true the version of the production company on the march of Rose, and adding that rejects “absolutely and completely the defamatory and harmful statements” of the actress stating that they are an invention and that “they never happened”.

