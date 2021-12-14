The CW Television Network, or simply The CW, is a famous television network recognized for bringing several series to the small screen, including Batwoman – 71%, The Flash – 97%, Superman and Lois – 90%, Riverdale – 85%, Supergirl – 83% and Arrow – 86%. This time the company announced the arrival of a new title to its list, as it is developing a new series based on the Batman: Gotham Knights comics, by the writers and producers of Batwoman, Natalie Abrams, Chad Fiveash and James stoteraux.

Deadline has shared an extensive premise of what will be seen on the show, and it appears that the project will actually be based on the upcoming Gotham Knights video game which will be released next year, plus according to the story summary, too. will adapt elements of the Gotham Knights comic from Devin Grayson released in 2000 and the most recent story of Battle for The Cowl. We leave you the paragraph with the plot of this new television series from The CW:

In the wake of Bruce Wayne’s murder, his rebellious adopted son forges an unexpected alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all accused of killing the Caped Crusader. As the city’s most wanted criminals, this renegade gang of misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham City without a Dark Knight to protect it, the city becomes more dangerous than it has ever been. Hope comes from the most unexpected places, however, as this team of unequal fugitives will become his next generation of saviors known as the Knights of Gotham.

The original premise of Gotham Knights centered on the adventures of Batman’s extended family, including Alfred Pennyworth, Batgirl, Nightwing, Robin, Oracle, and Catwoman, among others. However, the decision was made for the series to expand to include some of the Dark Knight’s foes, and it seems this version of the story will build on that concept by introducing the sons and daughters of several well-known villains. . Abrams, Fiveash Y Stoteraux will be in charge of writing the series, as well as being executive producers with Greg berlanti, Sarah Schechter Y David madden.

As mentioned above, the show will be based on two comics, Gotham Knights from 2000 and Battle for the Cowl from 2009. The creative team for the first was made up of the writer. Devin Grayson, the first female writer on a main Batman title, and the cartoonists Dale eaglesham Y Paul ryan. The original intention of this comic was to feature the exploits of Batman and his family, however the last section of the issue took a different turn and focused much more on his enemies.

Batman: Battle for the Cowl is a 2009 published comic consisting of a three-issue miniseries written and drawn by Tony daniel, as well as a series of related books. The central story details the chaos in Gotham City after the Batman RIP and Final Crisis arcs. Batman’s disappearance is actually caused by the character’s apparent death at the hands of Darkseid in Final Crisis, sparking dissent in the ranks of his allies and enemies fighting for the right to become the new Batman.

