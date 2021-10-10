10/10/2021 at 11:04 AM CEST

Roberto Bautista and Paula Badosa they were the positive note on a bad day for the Spanish in Indian Wells, a tournament they said goodbye to Garbiñe Muguruza, Alexander Davidovich, Roberto Carballés, Charlie Taberner and Sara sorribes.

Especially painful was the defeat of Garbiñe Muguruza, who landed in Indian Wells with great confidence after having won the Chicago Tournament last week but lost in his first game in the Californian desert.

The Spanish, who occupies the sixth position of the WTA ranking, said goodbye to the first change after falling to the Australian Ajla tomljanovic, number 47 in the world, 3-6, 6-1 and 3-6 in the second round (Muguruza he did not have to play the first round because he was the fifth seed of the tournament).

In the women’s team, he also closed his participation Sara sorribes, who lost to the Russian Anna Kalinskaya 3-6, 6-4 and 2-6 in a disputed match of 2 hours and 47 minutes.

The good news starred Paula Badosa, who beat the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska by 6-4, 2-6 and 6-2.

Badosa the American will be measured in the third round Cori gauff.

The other Spaniard who certified his pass to the third round was Roberto Bautista, who defeated the Argentine Guido pella by 7-5 and 6-3. Baptist will face the British in the next match Cameron Norrie.

Worst luck ran Alexander Davidovich (double 3-6 against the South African Lloyd Harris), Roberto Carballés (1-6 and 2-6 against the Norwegian Casper Ruud) and Charlie Taberner (3-6 and 4-6 against the Russian Andrey rublev).

As for the Latino representatives, the Argentine Diego schwartzman suffered but finally brought down the American Maxime cressy by 6-2, 3-6 and 7-5 in two hours and 38 minutes.

The Argentine will meet Britain’s Daniel Evans in the third round.

In addition, the Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia beat the egyptian Mayar Sheriff 6-3 and 6-0, and the Czech will be measured in the third round Karolina Pliskova, number three in the world rankings and first seed of Indian Wells after the absences of number one (Ashleigh barty) and Aryna Sabalenka, second in the ranking.