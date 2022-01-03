01/03/2022 at 17:00 CET

The Endesa League tries to make a bobbin lace so that all the games lost in recent weeks Due to the covid19 outbreaks, they can be disputed in the next few days.

And one of the first scheduled is the BAXI Manresa-Real Madrid, which corresponds to Day 17 of the Endesa League, and which is ahead of this Tuesday (9:00 p.m.) to release dates.

The duel, which was to be played next weekend, was advance so that the Manresa can recover a game on Sunday, 9 where, theoretically, they must face Barça at the Palau (17.00).

Long stop for the BAXI

It will be the first match played by Pedro Martínez’s team since matchday 13, on December 11, where they beat Gran Canaria at home (80-82) in the middle of the fight to win a place in the next Copa del Rey in Granada .

The people of Manresa, in their goal of returning to the Cup, They have three games pending, the one on Matchday 14, against Barça, already scheduled, and against Obradoiro (Matchday 15) and MoraBanc Andorra (Matchday 16.)

For its part, Real Madrid Yes, he could play matchday 13, where he beat UCAM Murcia (71-80), last game before the team was also ravaged by the virus, which led to more than 10 players confined plus the coach.

Two games to play

Al Madrid, after the game against BAXI this Tuesday, lThe Joventut-Madrid on Matchday 15, scheduled for Sunday, 9 (19.15), will still be played and the Classic against Barça that still has no date.

Both from Manresa and Madrid have recovered a significant number of players, although the squads will not be full yet, but at least they have the necessary professionals to play.

The calendar tightens and the intention is that all teams with options to be in the Cup complete their calendar by December 30, date extended by the ACB to meet the eight best who will be in Granada.