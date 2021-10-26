10/26/2021 at 9:36 PM CEST

The Baxi Manresa stormed this Tuesday the track of the Turkish Pinar Karsiyaka, achieved his third victory in the Champions League, by 67-72, remains undefeated in the European competition and takes a step forward in his options to play the next phase. The manresanos took the game to an even end and then voThey took better control of the small details to leave Turkey with the victory.

The Turkish team started much more involved than the Catalan team, who entered the game very wrong and conceding very easy baskets, especially in painting (14-8 min 5). Pedro Martínez’s team came into play and finished the fourth much better. A favorable 6-8 partial in the last five minutes allowed him to get within two points.

The second quarter started with less rhythm and a Baxi Manresa that quickly entered a bonus after two minutes played (23-21, min 13). The game continued until halftime with an exchange of baskets, but always with the Manresa team in tow and a short distance on the scoreboard.

The game resumed with spectacular actions on both sides of the court. Baxi Manresa was able to run taking advantage of local losses (38-42 min 25). The Catalan team kept pace practically the entire quarterAlthough the Turkish team regained control of the scoreboard with a 7-0 run to close the period.

Baxi Manresa started the last quarter badly, without ideas in attack and with a Mitchell, the local center, causing a lot of damage in his area. The Turks took the rhythm, but, based on triples, the Manresa team was still very close on the scoreboard (min 53-51 min 36).

With the score 67-68 and 40 seconds to go, Pinar forward Michel Roll missed his personal move and guard Thomasson scored two key free throws. Bonzie Colson had the shot to force extra time, but missed and power forward Chima Moneke closed the match with a free throw.

Data sheet:

67. PINAR KARSIYAKA (20 + 15 + 20 + 12): Tony Taylor (6), Sonsirma (-), Colson (8), M’Baye (14), Mithcell (18) – starting five -, Blackmon (2) Durmaz (2), Agva (-), Korkmaz (3) , Roll (12) and Yildizli (2).

72. BAXI MANRESA (16 + 18 + 18 + 20): Dani Pérez (2), Thomasson (10), Valtonen (7), Maye (14), Sima (5), -starting five-, Francisco (9), Rafa Martínez (5), Dani García (-), Steinbergs ( -), Moneke (10), Jou (6) and Bako (4).

Referees: Yohan Rosso (FRA), Oskars Lucis (LET) and Alexandre Deman (FRA). They eliminated local player Tony Taylor for five fouls

Incidents: match corresponding to matchday 3 of the Champions League played at the Spor Salonu pavilion in Karsiyaka.