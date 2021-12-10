12/10/2021 at 8:12 PM CET

The BAXI Manresa visits this Saturday (6:00 p.m.) the Herbalife Gran Canaria field, in a direct duel between two teams fighting to qualify for the Copa del Rey.

Pedro Martínez’s men, seventh in the standings, face their most immediate pursuer. The Catalans arrive with high spirits after winning their fifth game in the Champions League, where they remain undefeated after beating Stal Strow (75-88).

On the last day of the Endesa League, the Manresa beat the other Canarian team in the competition, Iberostar Tenerife, after an extension and a basket on the horn of point guard Dani Pérez (95-93).

Improve as a visitor

Despite the good moment of the game through which it passes, the Catalan team has the pending subject of improving its performance away from home, where they have lost 4 of the 6 games played in the Endesa League, the last one, against UCAM Murcia (71-67).

On the team situation, BAXI Manresa pivot Luke Maye stood out at the press conference prior to the match that the mechanisms of the equipment are increasingly greased.

“We play as a team and we are more and more united. The truth is that we have to be happy, but we cannot make the mistake of not living from day to day. We are fine, but there is still a lot to do & rdquor ;, he stressed.

Recovered balls

This Saturday’s duel measures two of the teams that recover the most balls from the competition. BAXI Manresa is the one with the most (8.83 per game) and Gran Canaria is fourth with 3.25.

In the individual section, The Manresa team has the third most valued player in the League, forward Chima Moneke (18.4 per game).

BAXI travels to Gran Canaria with the 13 players that make up the first squadTherefore, coach Pedro Martínez will have to discard before the game.