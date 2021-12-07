12/07/2021 at 8:42 PM CET

.

Baxi Manresa claimed their fifth victory in the Champions League after beating Polish Stal Ostrow on the court to remain undefeated in the competition. The Catalan team showed a choral and uninhibited version, since they had already secured their qualification for the next round before playing the game.

STO

BMA

Stal Ostrów

(15 + 18 + 24 + 18) Simmons (7), Drechel (14) Palmer (13), Young (17), Loncar (2) -starting five– Florence (14) Zalucki (-), Mokros (1) and Andersson (7).

Baxi Manresa

(23 + 18 + 26 + 21) Dani Garcia (6), Thomasson (9), Valtonen (8) Moneke (16) Bako (10) – starting five – Francisco (8), Rafa Martínez (11), Dani Pérez ( 2), Maye (7), Jou (6) and Sima (5).

Referees

Tomas Jasevicius (LIT), Geert Jacobs (BEL) and Semen Ovinov (Rus). Without eliminated

Baxi Manresa entered the clash with everything and posted a 2-12 (min 4) start before the first time-out of the local technician. The Polish team continued to be misguided and accumulating losses, but managed to slow down the visiting attack rhythm. Even so, the Catalan team answered each local triple with another to maintain the advantage.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the Ostrów found in the escort Drechsel (10 points in the quarter) to their offensive leader to tie the game (26-26 min 13). Baxi Manresa began to lose many balls and allowed the locals to get ahead (29-28 min 15). After a phase of error, the visitors reopened before the break with a partial of 6-13 after the last time-out.

Baxi Manresa came out after the break as he left it: with a partial of 0-10 to put more land in between (33-51 min 23). The local team managed again that the difference did not go to more and returned the set with a 24 to 16 to close the quarter and equalize the match more.

Although the Polish team started the last quarter better and threatened to equalize the score, Baxi Manresa was recovering its best version supported by the control of the rebound (66-75 min 35). The local team did not show have gasoline for more and the Catalans controlled the advantage to take a new victory.