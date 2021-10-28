10/28/2021 at 6:41 PM CEST

Few clubs globally have shown more stability than Bayern Munich in recent years. Accustomed to fighting for the highest levels of the elite, the Bavarian team was always firm in the face of the signs of crisis, which have been several.

However, tamoco were used to suffering such resounding setbacks as the one they had against Borussia Mönchengladbach by DFB Pokal. Borussia Park’s 5-0 loss in the second round doesn’t seem like an easy result to forget, and the German press has shown it.

Because it took 626 days (84 consecutive games) for Bayern Munich to go back without scoring in an official match. They fell 12 games away from River Plate’s historic record in the 1930s, with 96 duels scoring.

‘Bild’ and ‘Sport1’, both local media, gave part of the tension that was experienced after finishing the game with Kingsley Coman. Still in play and with the score already 5-0, the Bayern man got into a verbal dispute with Ramy Bensebaini, author of a double for Gladbach. Referee Tobias Stieler called the two players together and called for order.

But the thing did not stop there. Coman, already in the changing rooms after the final whistle, stormed out and passed the press area to search the other dressing room for Bensebaini. Corentin Tolisso, partner; Maximilian Pelka, team psychologist, and Holger Broichl, physical trainer, tried to stop him, although the Frenchman resisted, arguing that he just wanted to “talk & rdquor;.

Some struggles later, Coman gave up the idea and went to the bus with his companions, but it made clear the great frustration that Nagelsmann’s team had.

MÜLLER, FIRE FRIEND

And if there was already a fire within the Bavarian team, Thomas Müller added a tanker full of gasoline. Because his words in the ‘Bild’ were quite self-critical, pointing without hesitation to his own and exposing Nagelsmann’s bad approach.

“Throughout the game we have not found the point of motivation that should have served us to try to come back. You have to manage that first. I have never seen a collective failure of a Bayern team in a game as important as this, a knockout game. And I’ve been here for quite a few years. That’s why it’s hard to understand, if I’m honest & rdquor ;, commented Müller, visibly affected by what happened.

The German newspaper continued to collect the playmaker’s statements: “They ran us over from ‘A’ to ‘Z’. We can only apologize to the fans and congratulate Gladbach on a great game. Normally we want to be the ones to determine if an opponent plays well against us or not. I think if we take Manu (Neuer) out, we all disappoint. It was a disastrous performance for us. of everyone involved & rdquor ;, he pointed out, noting that it could have been worse if it wasn’t for the intervention of Manuel Neuer in several plays.

Finally, Müller completed his words with a publication on his social networks. “I am still speechless. That was definitely not the Bayern label. We have to apologize to our fans and supporters. However, let’s take this as professionally as possible. Congratulations to Borussia & rdquor ;, he pointed, taking the duel against Union Berlin as a possible redemption.