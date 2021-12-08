12/08/2021 at 2:54 PM CET

All or nothing. That is what Barça is playing in Munich tonight. Xavi’s men must beat Bayern, or hope that Benfica will not do it against Dinamo Kiev, if they want to be in the knockout stages of the Champions League. What seems almost impossible, It is not new for Barça.

Of the last 13 games that the Barça team has played on German territory, only two have ended in defeat. Precisely the last two against Bayern Munich, in the 2012/13 and 2014/15 seasons, when they qualified for the Champions League final.

In fact, the last victory against the German team was precisely the first leg of that tie in the 2014/15 season, when they got rid of the then team led by Pep Guardiola to reach the final and win their fifth continental title.

Barça already knows what it is to beat Bayern

Barça knows what it is to win against Bayern, what it would mean to be in the eighth. The two goals achieved in the 2008/09 and 2014/15 seasons, with a 4-0 and 3-0, respectively, are, without a doubt, the two great references for this Wednesday’s match.

So far, the culé team has only achieved two away draws against the Teutons: both in the 1995/96 and 2008/09 seasons they did not go beyond the tables. The three points would allow the Catalan bloc to be in the round of 16 no matter what happens at Benfica – Dinamo Kiev.