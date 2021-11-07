11/06/2021 at 21:59 CET

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern München remains intractable in the Bundesliga after defeating (2-1) the combative Freiburg at the Allianz Arena. With the goals of Goretzka and Lewandowski, the Bavarians add a total of 100 in the German championship so far in 2021. It is the highest scoring record in the club’s history and they are just one more to match that of Cologne, which registered 101 in 1977..

The Germans, who They are also leaders in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League and are already in the next round with two days to go, are the great candidates for the title: they are looking for their tenth consecutive Bundesliga against the push of other teams such as Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen or Leipzig. With the three points against Freiburg, they add up to a total of 28 out of 33 possible and maintain an advantage of four at the top of the standings.

100 – FC Bayern München have scored 100 goals in the German Bundesliga in 2021 – a new club record – whilst only 1. FC Köln (101 in 1977) have ever scored more in a single calendar year in the competition. Goals. #FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/21hAJTkEav – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) November 6, 2021

The Teutonic team has shown absolute authority in this first leg of the 2021/22 season: in the Bundesliga he has a total of 40 goals in favor, a figure that rises to 59 if we take into account all the competitions. The team scores an average of 4.2 goals per game and has only lost one defeat so far: Eintracht stormed (1-2) the Allianz Arena on matchday seven of the Bundesliga, just before the second national team break.

Lewandowski, the great offensive reference

Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski saw the door again in the victory over Freiburg and adds a total of 13 in the Bundesliga, something that leaves him as the top solo gunner and the first classified in the fight for the Golden Boot. The figure rises to 23 goals if we take into account the rest of the competitions: with eight goals in the Champions League, he is also the top scorer ahead of Sebastien Haller (7), Cristopher Nkunku (5) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5).

The Pole already won the Golden Boot last season with a comfortable advantage. Despite missing much of the last stretch of the course due to injury, the attacker signed a total of 41 goals and left him at the top of the table ahead of Leo Messi (30). The player came close to leaving Bavaria last summer market, but is currently one of the mainstays in Julian Nagelsmann’s scheme at the Allianz Arena.