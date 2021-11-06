11/06/2021

On at 17:47 CET

Isaac fandos

There is no moment of relaxation for Bayern. So what it cost the Nagelsmann before a good Freiburg, who knew how to retreat and come out with danger to the counterattack.

BAY

FRI

Bayern Munich

Neuer; Sule, Upamecano, Lucas Hernández (Nianzou, 84 ‘), Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka (Tolisso, 71’), Coman (Gnabry, 66 ‘), Müller (Musiala, 71’), Sané (Choupo-Moting, 84 ‘) , Lewandowski.

Freiburg

Flekken; Gulde (Demirovic, 79 ‘), Lienhart, Schlotterbeck, Kubler (Sildilla, 80’), Eggestein (Haberer, 73 ‘), Hofler, Gunter, Jeong (Schade, 59’), Holer, Grifo.

Goals

1-0, M.30, Goretzka. 2-0, M.75, Lewandowski. 2-1, M.92, Haberer.

Stadium

Allianz Arena. 70,000 ESP.

The visitors had their chances to get ahead, but first it was Bayern who enjoyed more and better opportunities. Sule and Davies were able to overtake their own, but the visiting goalkeeper Flekken deflected the two shots of the Bavarians.

The one who did not forgive was Goretzka, who took advantage of a wall with Thomas Muller to open the scoring. The goal reached half an hour of play, and only a minute later Lewandowski could have doubled the difference, but the Polish ‘killer’ met again with the savior Flekken. Before going through the locker room, Lucas Hernández, who he was very attentive at all times, he avoided a dangerous backlash from the visitors by going to the ground.

In the second half, Bayern decided to decide the match, but Freiburg came out responsive. Eggestein and Jeong tried it, but their shots they got lost near the post Neuer’s right of goal. Nagelsmann’s men replied quickly, but Sané’s hit was blocked by Flekken, and Goretzka hit the post.

The minutes passed and Freiburg was still in the game. The Italian Grifo had his for the visitors, with a thread that did not find a goal, and again Goretzka tried his luck, this time without finding the three suits. Bayern was looking for the second, and finally found it: Davies went outside, put it in the back for Sane, and he found Lewandowski only at the far post to score the second.

The visitors still had theirs to get back into the fight for points, but Neuer wanted to join the Bavarian party. Hofler connected a header that forced the German goalkeeper to make one of the interventions of the day.

It seemed that everything was settled, and even the referee annulled Choupo-Moting’s third for a slight offside, when Freiburg wanted to show that they had not said their last word. Haberer took advantage of a turn in the front of the area to cut distances beating Neuer. There were still three minutes to go, but Bayern managed to hold on to score the three points.