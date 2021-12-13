12/14/2021 at 12:17 AM CET

Bayern Munich face the last outing of the year visiting a Stuttgart on the rising line. After a bad start to the season, Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team has linked three games without losing with two victories and a draw that have catapulted him out of relegation and are not going to cut themselves in front of the all-powerful cast of Julian Nagelsmann.

The coach faces the week-long day with several doubts both from players who have been touched by the weekend and from others who are finishing their return. Until the last minute the inclusion or not of footballers will not decide like Musiala, Coman, Goretzka or Sabitzer. Choupo-Moting and Kimmich are out.

The draw of Dortmund and the defeat of Leverkusen allowed the Bavarians to stand out at the top and put six rental points before landing at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. There awaits a Stuttgart whose Saturday was no less prolific. They beat Wolfsburg 0-2 and managed to get out of the red zone after their third league game undefeated. Bredlow, Führich, Kalajdzic, Klement, Massimo, Millot, Nartey, Sankoh, Sosa and Thommy are his multiple absences.

Probable lineups:

Stuttgart: Müller; Mavropanos, Ito, Kempf; Karazor; Stenzel, Endo, Mangala, Coulibaly; Förster, Marmoush.

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Süle, Davies; Nianzou, Musiala; Gnabry, Müller, Sané; Lewandowski.