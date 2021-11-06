11/05/2021 at 20:29 CET

X. Serrano

Mathematically certified his classification for the knockout stages of the Champions League, the Bayern Munich now turns his attention to domestic competition. The team that leads Julian Nagelsmann they occupy the first position of the table, but the slightest slip could cost them the leadership.

Without going any further, the Bavarian team receives this Saturday the surprising Freiburg, third ranked just three points away. Those from the Black Forest remain the only undefeated team in the Budesliga. An achievement forged from defense. With seven goals conceded in ten days, they are the most impregnable team in the championship.

A more than suggestive challenge for Robert Lewandowski. The numbers of the Polish striker speak for themselves: 12 goals in 10 league games. 22 targets in 16 matches across all competitions. The gunner is expected to start in a Bayern that only has the low of Sabitzer. The Bavarians cannot be neglected, because despite the decline in Haaland, the Dortmund He is second just two points behind and has four league victories. This Saturday visit the RB Leipzig, eighth.

Probable lineups

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Upamecano, Süle, Davies; Goretzka, Kimmich; Coman, Müller, Sane; Lewandowski.

Freiburg: Flekken; Gulde, Lienhart, Schlotterbeck; Kübler, Eggestein, Höfler, Günter; Jeong, Höler, Griffin.

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi; Mukiele, Simakan, Gvardiol; Adams, Haidara, Laimer, Angeliño; Nkunku, Szoboszlai; Poulsen.

Dortmund: Kobel; Akanji, Hummels, Pongracic; Meunier, Bellingham, Witsel, Passlack; Brandt, Hazard, Reus.