12/06/2021 at 18:54 CET

Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona meets Julian Nagelsmann’s almighty Bayern on the sixth and final matchday of the UEFA Champions League group stage. After not passing the draw against Benfica, the Catalans need to certify the same result as the Portuguese team to be in the round of 16.

The Catalan team, which arrives after the unexpected defeat at home against Real Betis at the Camp Nou, seeks the miracle of Munich against a team that historically has not been good at it: they have two victories, two draws and eight defeats in a total of 12 matchesThe last two being especially striking: 3-0 and 2-8 in the top continental competition.

The Catalans, in fact, do not know what it is to beat the German team since the 2014/15 season, chen they got rid of the then team led by Pep Guardiola to reach the final and win their fifth continental title.

The two goals, the great reference

Xavi Hernández’s team is looking for the first victory in its history at the Allianz Arena and to get a ticket to the final phase that a few months ago was a utopia. The two goals achieved in the 2008/09 and 2014/15 seasons, with a 4-0 and 3-0, respectively, are, without a doubt, the two great references for next Wednesday’s match.

So far, the culé team has only achieved two draws at home against the Teutons: both in the 1995/96 season and in the 2008/09 they did not pass the tables. The three points would allow the Catalan bloc to be in the round of 16 no matter what happens at Benfica – Dinamo Kiev.