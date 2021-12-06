12/06/2021 at 19:16 CET

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern München is Germany’s benchmark team par excellence. His dominance in the last decade is absolute: he has won every edition of the Bundesliga since the 2012/13 season and cIt has seven of the ten most valuable footballers currently in the German championship.

The Bavarians, who are one of the great contenders in the UEFA Champions League, have JOshua Kimmich (2nd – € 90M), Leon Goretzka (3rd – € 70M), Serge Gnabry (5th – € 70M), Alphonso Davies (6th – € 70M), Dayot Upamecano (8th – € 60M), Leroy Sané (9th – € 60M) and Robert Lewandowski (10th – € 60M).

Just Erling Haaland (1st – € 150M), Jude Bellingham (4th – € 70M) and Florian Wirtz (7th – € 65M) the top-10 of the great values ​​of the Bundesliga sneak in, according to Transfermarkt. Those from Bavaria are, without a doubt, the club par excellence in Germany and their authority in the German championship is absolute.

Coman, Musiala and Lucas Hernández, next on the list

Outside of the ranking of the top 10 major market values, The players Kingsley Coman (11th – € 55M), Jamal Musiala (12th – € 50M) and Lucas Hernández (15th – € 45M) also appear and add to the list of Bavarian players who also appear in the top 15, where only Dani Olmo and Cristopher Nkunku, from RB Leipzig sneak in.

Be that as it may, Nagelsmann’s Bayern is one of the rivals to beat in this 2021/22 edition of the UEFA Champions League and one of the most complicated teams for Xavi Hernández’s FC Barcelona, ​​who reaches one of the most important matches of the course in its embryonic phase and with certain doubts after the stumble against Real Betis in LaLiga.