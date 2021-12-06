12/06/2021 at 20:02 CET

Bayern München forwards, Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry, with 16 and 6 goals, respectively, they are the highest-scoring duo of the five major leagues. Karim Benzema (12) and Vinícius Júnior (10) also appear with the same record, who have signed 22 with Real Madrid in LaLiga so far.

The two Bavarian players, who are the spearhead of Julian Nagelsmann’s project in Bavaria after his stint at RB Leipzig, are consolidated as the reference attackers in Europe: only the pair of Real Madrid (22) and Liverpool (21), formed by Mo Salah and Diogo Jota, with 13 and eight, respectively, remain in the round and consolidate like the great scorers of the season.

Precisely Bayern face FC Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League, where the Catalans risk their lives against one of the teams with the most form of the championship and an opponent who does not play anything after confirming their pass to the round of 16 on the fourth day of the group stage.

A dominating and relentless Bayern

Both Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnabry are the tip of the iceberg of a team that dominates all phases of the game and has become the great rival to beat this 2021/22 season with Julian Nagelsmann at the controls of the Bavarian ship. With the leadership in both the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League, Bayern aspires to the long-awaited double.

The former Hoffenheim manager has given him an identity, a pattern of play and a powerful defensive and offensive structure: the Germans have signed 15 victories, a draw and only two defeats in this beginning and have signed 66 goals in favor and only 17 against.