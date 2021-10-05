10/05/2021 at 09:00 CEST

Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern showed their more earthy version against Eintracht Frankfurt in the seventh day of the Bundesliga and consummated the first defeat (1-2) of the season. With 16 points out of 21 possible, the Bavarians continue at the top of the table, followed by Bayer Leverkusen (16), Borussia Dortmund (15) and Freiburg (15).

The Germans, who gave up three points just before the second national team break to a team they had not lost at home since November 2000, came back in the second half and lost in the Bundesliga after five consecutive victories.. Only Borussia Mönchengladbach at the premiere and Eintracht Frankfurt have been able to beat Julian Nagelsmann’s men this season.

21 – Eintracht Frankfurt have won their first Bundesliga away game at FC Bayern Munich for 21 years – back in November 2000, they had celebrated a 2-1-win with Felix Magath in charge. Liberation. #FCBSGE pic.twitter.com/vrggCaUJww – OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) October 3, 2021

The first defeat of the season comes after winning the German Super Cup against Borussia Dortmund and consolidating in the Champions League with two goals against Barcelona (0-3) and Dinamo Kiev (5-0). Eintracht have become the second team to score more than one goal against Bayern this season after Cologne.

Favoritism in Bundesliga and Champions League

Despite the unexpected defeat on the seventh round of the championship, Julian Nagelsmann’s men remain among the favorites to win the Bundesliga, which would be the ninth in a row, and the Champions League, which would be the second in just three seasons. Only PSG and Manchester City are ahead of the Bavarians in the top continental competition.

The Germans have nine victories, one draw and one defeat in all competitions, but have lost the undefeated team in European football: only Liverpool and Freiburg do not know what it is to lose in this start of the 2021/22 season.