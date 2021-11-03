11/02/2021

On 03/11/2021 at 00:30 CET

Adrià Leon

Benfica was no rival at the Allianz Arena, although Jorge Jesús’s men did not make a bad game. Bayern took several minutes to take the pulse of the match, but could have sentenced him before the break if Lewandowski I would have transformed the penalty. After the restart, the Bavarians started well and had no difficulties to make the third and fourth. Darwin Núñez shortened the gap, but the local ‘9’ ended up making the fifth and his particular hat trick. Bayern activated the roller mode against a Benfica that has received nine Munich goals in two games, although it was the first to endorse a target at the German giant in this edition of the Champions League, and it also did twice.

BAY

BEN

Bayern

Neuer; Davies (Richards, 65 ‘), Nianzou, Upamecano, Pavard; Kimmich (Sabitzer, 71 ‘), Goretzka; Sané (Müller, 72 ‘), Gnabry (Sarr, 85’), Coman (Musiala, 64 ‘) and Lewandowski.

Benfica

Vlachodimos; Morato, Vertonghen, Veríssimo; Grimaldo (Ramos, 77 ‘), Joao Mário (Bernardo, 77’), Meïté, Gilberto; Everton (Gonçalves, 64 ‘), Pizzi (Rafa Silva, 64’) and Yaremchuk (Darwin, 64 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 26 Lewandowski. 2-0 M. 32 Gnabry. 2-1 M. 38 Morato. 3-1 M. 48 Sané. 4-1 M. 61 Lewandowski. 4-2 M. 74 Darwin. 5-2 M. 84 Lewandowski.

Referee

Szymon Marciniak (Poland). TA: Upamecano (50 ‘), Nianzou (69’) / Veríssimo (46 ‘).

Incidents

Match played at the Allianz Arena before 62,000 spectators.

Double try to Pizzi on the first play of the game. In fact, Bayern did not come out from his own field for the first five minutes. Of course, the first time he did it, he was about to Gnabry to do the first of the night, but Vlachodimos, below, thwarted the danger. Also tried Goretzka scissors, but his shot was very forced.

After the local arreón Benfica would put in check Bayern on a corner kick. The service, prolonged by Meïté at the first stick, he touched it Pizzi in the second -in an illegal position- so that Verissimo push it to the bottom of the tights. The VAR confirmed the invalidity of the goal and Nagelsmann’s men breathed.

After the Portuguese scare, it was Davies’ turn from outside the area, but again the same response: Vlachodimos. And from the left side to the right, with Pavard, who sent the ball over the visitor’s goal. Local superiority was becoming more and more visible and Coman put a remedy. The Frenchman danced on the right wing to put a soft balloon at the far post that Lewandowski he smelled and hunted in true ‘9’ style to celebrate his 100 Champions League appearances.

The Bavarian steamroller took a few minutes to make the second: Kimmich he displaced perfectly for the careers of Lewandowski and Gnabry. The Polish put it back to the German, who received it in a complicated position and had no choice but to accompany her with the heel to turn it into a goal.

But if football stands out for something, it is because of the unpredictability, and Benfica made her play in their favor this time. Grimaldo put a warm ball at the head of Morato, who headed precise and far out of reach of Neuer to get the Lisbon again in the meeting. Helped to continue in it a new stop of Vlachodimos to Lewandowski’s launch from eleven meters with the time already fulfilled.

After the restart, Bayern made the third, far from leaving with doubts after Robert’s failure from the penalty spot. Sané impaled a ball left by Davies with a technical volley and measured to the strain of the visiting stick, which left Vlachodimos static. And if only a few minutes had passed between the two Bavarian goals in the first half, there was little to wait for the fourth after the third. Sané received on the right wing and temporized for the arrival of Lewandowski, who directed her to peck it very subtly to the Greek goal and rebuild after the penalty error.

Bayern continued delighting anyone in attack, but also leaving doubts behind. Joao Mario, with a counterattack launched like a charm, he was in charge of bringing out the defensive deficiencies of the Bavarians. The ball ended up at the feet of Darwin Nunez, that he only had to beat Neuer to introduce her to the bottom of the tights. And there was still time for Robert’s ‘Hat-trick’, who was very ready to mislead the Lisbon defense in a play where several of his teammates came out of the game.