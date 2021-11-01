11/01/2021 at 21:00 CET

X. Serrano

The Bayern Munich will certify the classification for the round of 16 of the Champions League two days in advance if it expires this Tuesday at Benfica. The Allianz Arena will host a very special meeting for Robert Lewandowski.

The Polish striker will reach 100 games in the top continental competition, in which so far he has signed 78 goals and 22 assists. Some records that accredit him as the third highest historical scorer of the tournament, only surpassed by Christian Ronaldo (137) and Lionel Messi (123).

At 33 years old, Lewandowski does not seem to accuse the passage of time. This season, the gunner has scored 19 goals in 15 matches between all competitions. Double the figures of the second highest achiever of the Bayern, Choupo-Moting with eight points.

Punctual to his appointment with the goal, Lewandowski it is especially valuable insurance when things are not going well. This weekend the umpteenth example could be seen. Three days after Gladbach removed him from the German Cup (5-0), the Bavarian ‘ogre’ retaliated in Bundesliga beating Union Berlin (2-5). At 23 minutes, Lewandowski he had put the duel on track with two goals.

The ownership of the Pole before the Benfica it is taken for granted. In fact, Julian Nagelsmann he will be able to align his eleven of gala with the only unknown of the limping Davies. As confirmed by the coach at a press conference, Goretzka and Luke Hernandez they will be available although the coaching staff “is considering giving some of the regular starters a break.”

The great novelty in the German team could be the coach himself after the period of home isolation in which he was left for having tested positive for COVID-19. Nagelsmann reported this Monday that the latest tests have been negative and is still waiting for a final analysis, which must pass this Tuesday, which hopes to ratify that result.

Probable lineups

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Süle, Upamecano, Hernández; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Sané, Müller, Coman; Lewandowski.

Benfica: Vlachodimos; Veríssimo, Otamendi, Vertonghen; Almeida, Joao Mario, Weigl, Grimaldo; Rafa Silva; Núñez and Yaremchuk.