11/30/2021 at 11:26 AM CET

Bayern Munich will have to play behind closed doors, like the rest of the Bavarian clubs, as announced on Tuesday by the Prime Minister of the “Land” of southern Germany. Markus Söder.

The head of the Bavarian government demands that, due to the rapid expansion of the fourth wave of covid in Germany, the access of fans to stadiums across the country be prohibited, a measure in which he will insist on a meeting between states federated and central government.

“It is important to decide today in a unitary way for the whole country that spectators are not admitted. If this does not work at the federal level, we would do it alone at the Bavarian level,” he said Söder to the regional chain “Bayerischer Rundfunk”.

The Bavarian Prime Minister defended the measure, noting that the high mobility involved in the arrival and departure of fans from the stadiums is not justifiable right now, when Germany is immersed in the middle of the fourth wave.

“Soccer has an important role as an example. Right now we have to reduce contacts everywhere,” he wrote. Söder on his Twitter account.

The measure will be in effect at least until the end of the year, a period in which Bayern Munich have two Bundesliga games to play at home and the second leg of the Champions League against Barcelona.

Other Bavarian clubs like FC Augsburg and SpVgg Greuther Fürth will have to give up their fans for the time being.

The cumulative incidence over seven days fell slightly in Bavaria on Tuesday for the fourth consecutive day and stood at 618.2 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

Meanwhile, throughout Germany, the incidence fell for the first time this Tuesday after a month of continuous peaks, with 452.2 new infections compared to 452.4 on Monday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for virology. .