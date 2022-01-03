Bayonetta 3 has been one of the most anticipated games for the Nintendo Switch for several years, having been announced at The Game Awards in 2017. Since then, there have been versions of the first two games, but that was it. for an extended period of time. We finally saw the game in action in the summer of 2021, making sure that Bayonetta 3 is not vaporware. Still, most of the game’s features remain a complete mystery. Here’s what we know about Bayonetta 3 so far.

Release date

Bayonetta 3 has no confirmed release date. Since its reveal in 2017, Nintendo executives hinted that the game could be released sometime in 2019, but that has risen to an indeterminate window. We will make sure to update this feature as soon as we know the final release date.

Platforms

Like its predecessor, Bayonetta 3 will be published by Nintendo, making it exclusive to the Switch.

What is Bayonetta 3?

Bayonetta 3 is the next entry in the cult favorite action game series developed by Platinum Games. Beyond that, we basically don’t know anything else about Bayonetta 3 regarding its premise or new gameplay mechanics. On the game’s official website, it’s described as “Climax Action,” which certainly sounds like the over the top gameplay we’ve come to expect from the series.

The news of Bayonetta 3 has been even more non-existent than that of other nebulous games like Metroid Prime 4 and The Elder Scrolls 6. We know that Bayonetta 3 is still in active development and series creator Hideki Kamiya wants to share more information this year.

During an interview with GameSpot’s Tamoor Hussain, Nintendo Treehouse employees Nate Bihldorff and Bill Trinen confirmed that Bayonetta 3 is still in the works and that development is progressing well. Even though not much is known about the upcoming game yet, things still look hopeful.

Development team

Bayonetta 3 is being directed by Yusuke Miyata, who previously served as a game designer on Astral Chain, despite the game being released two years after the original Bayonetta 3 announcement. In a blog post explaining his approach to directing the game, Miyata said his goal is to make Bayonetta control exactly how the player wants it to do so, creating “action connected directly to the brain.” It’s also an important aspect of the first two titles, particularly with the way it rewards perfectly timed evasions.

Hideki Kamiya, who directed the original game, is the executive producer of Bayonetta 3. He is still responsible for “overseeing the world and the story” in the game. Before his time at Platinum Games, he worked on the Devil May Cry and Resident Evil 2 series.

Trailers

The debut trailer for Bayonetta 3 offers small details about what will happen to its protagonist armed witch this time. The short trailer alludes to Bayonetta facing her strongest enemy yet, potentially bringing her to the brink of death. Heck, there’s even a moment where it looks like Bayonetta is literally murdered, which would take a shocking turn if this is literally how the game begins. Still, everything is up in the air until we learn more about the game.