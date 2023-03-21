BBC bans the use of TikTok on corporate devices and raises tension over the privacy of the app

TikTok has been virtually banned internally on company corporate devices BBCone of the largest institutions in the journalistic field, which has once again ignited the debate about the real privacy of this application.

We all remember that turbulent period during the Donald Trump administration, where the president almost forced the sale of the platform to Oracle, which, curiously, is owned by a personal friend of his in the United States.

In the end, the transaction did not take place and Trump lost the continuity of his mandate for a second term with the victory of Joe Biden. So the issue was frozen, despite the expression of concern on the part of the authorities in charge of the project.

Today the controversy in that country has been revived again and everything indicates that the social network could suffer some kind of national veto due to concerns about the management of the privacy of the app.

It is under this delicate scenario that one of the most respected global media, the BBC, has decided to impose a rigorous veto against the use of the platform on corporate devices used for the daily work of the company.

Why the BBC banned TikTok on their corporate phones

It happens that the site itself BBCNews has published an article detailing how the company’s own administrative office has blocked the use of TikTok on company-owned phones. At the same time, he has launched some considerations on the use of the social network on personal devices of employees.

In a very unusual situation indeed, the station strongly urged its workers to get rid of the TikTok app from their corporate devices. Although you will keep your official account active within said social network for content and marketing activities:

tiktok youtube cover

“The decision is based on concerns raised by government authorities around the world regarding privacy and data security.

If the device is a BBC corporate device and you do not need TikTok for business reasons, TikTok should be immediately removed from the corporate mobile device.”

This is what marks the text of an internal email message released by the company itself, where they also detail that if a BBC employee has a personal phone that is used for work activities related to the station, they will be asked to contact Contact the security team for more information.

The funny thing is that the official BBC account on TikTok would not be deleted, it currently has more than 1.2 million followers and a full-time staff dedicated to generating friendly content for said platform.

In theory, the people of the social network are in dialogue with the BBC administrators to collaborate and find a solution to said veto.

But the decision increases speculation about the degree of intrusion of the platform.