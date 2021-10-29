Results up to September

Updated on Friday, 29 October 2021 – 18:23

Announces that it will launch a share buyback of up to 10% of its capital, for a maximum amount of 3,500 million euros

BBVA headquarters in the north of Madrid.

BVA posted an attributable profit of 3,311 million euros during the first nine months of this year, compared to the losses of 15 million euros recorded the previous year, and will initiate a buyback of shares of up to 10% of your capital, for a maximum amount of 3,500 million euros.

This is one of the largest share buybacks in Europe to date, as the entity highlighted on Friday. The group’s attributable profit includes non-recurring impacts such as the 280 million euros of the results generated by BBVA USA and the rest of the companies sold to PNC until June 1, 2021 and the -696 million of the net costs associated with the restructuring in Spain

Likewise, the recurring result, excluding non-recurring impacts, was 3,727 million between January and September of this year, 85% more than a year earlier. In the third quarter alone, attributable profit was 1,400 million euros, one of the highest in history.

This result has been possible thanks to the strength of net interest income and fees, as well as a better-than-expected evolution of credit adjustments.

The group has ensured that it maintains a “solid” capacity to generate capital (+31 basis points since June), with a fully loaded CET1 ratio of 14.48% at the end of September, a figure that is “comfortably” above (588 basis points) of regulatory requirements.

Repurchase of shares

This capital strength allows BBVA to carry out the repurchase of shares of up to 10% of its capital.

The repurchase will be carried out in several tranches over a maximum period of twelve months. The first of them, for a maximum amount of 1,500 million euros, and whose execution is estimated to last three to four months, starting after Investor Day (November 18). The CET1 ‘pro forma’ ratio of the Group, discounting the maximum amount of 3,500 million euros, will be 13.18%.

In addition, on October 12, BBVA paid an amount of € 0.08 gross per share in cash on account of the results for the year 2021.

“In the third quarter of 2021 our results have advanced extraordinarily. The attributable profit reached 1,400 million euros, thanks to the good performance of recurring income and the improvement in risk indicators. The great strength of capital allows us to continue growing and increase the remuneration of our shareholders. In this sense, the European Central Bank has authorized the repurchase of up to 10% of our shares for a maximum amount of 3,500 million euros, one of the largest in Europe to date “, has appointed by the CEO of BBVA, Onur Gen.

Interest margin

Between January and September of this year, the interest margin registered a rise 2.5% year-on-year, up to 10,708 million euros, while commissions grew 19.2% year-on-year, to 3,518 million euros.

Overall, net interest income plus net commissions -which constitute the typical income of the banking business- increased 6.1% year-on-year, to 14,226 million euros.

The gross margin grew by 5.6% year-on-year between January and September, to 15,589 million euros, while the net margin rose to 8,613 million euros in the first nine months of the year, 4.9% more than a year earlier. .

In the first nine months of this year, according to the bank, the defendant stands out decrease in provisions (-46.2%) -thanks to the good evolution of the underlying risks, in line or even better than the pre-pandemic levels-, as well as provisions and other results (-72.7%).

Spain

In Spain, the attributable profit up to September reached 1,223 million euros, 161% more year-on-year. Of this figure, 478 million euros were generated in the third quarter, an increase of 32.3% year-on-year.

Net interest income registered a year-on-year decrease of 1.9% between January and September, although the strength of net fee income (+ 18%) in the period boosted recurring income by 4.7%.

Likewise, the gross margin registered a rise of 3.6%, while the net margin increased 9.2% compared to the first nine months of 2020, also driven by cost discipline (-1.7%).

NPL and coverage ratios They also improved in the quarter, standing at 4.1% and 66%, respectively, thanks to the reduction in doubtful assets.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more