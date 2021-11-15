11/15/2021 at 08:13 CET

BBVA announced this Monday that its board of directors has approved the launch of a takeover bid (takeover bid) voluntary on 50.15% of the share capital that it does not own in the Turkish bank Garanti, and will offer shareholders 12.20 Turkish liras per share.

In a relevant event sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), BBVA has explained that the takeover bid, which will be launched as soon as it receives the necessary regulatory authorizations, targets 2,106,300,000 shares – they represent 50.15% of the capital stock of the company.

Therefore, the maximum amount to be disbursed by the bank will be 25,697 million Turkish liras, which is equivalent to about 2,249 million euros.

The price of the takeover bid, the bank added, represents a premium of 15% compared to the closing price of Garanti shares on November 12, when they finished the session at 10.58 Turkish liras.

Likewise, it represents a 34% premium over the weighted average price of the six months prior to the date of this communication (9.12 Turkish liras); and 24% with respect to the weighted average price of the thirty business days prior to the date of this information (9.83 Turkish liras).

“BBVA reserves the right to reduce or modify the price of the voluntary takeover bid in the gross amount that corresponds to the amount distributed per share, in the event that the company proceeds to declare or distribute dividends, reserves or make any other distributions to its shareholders, all from the date of this privileged information and until the date of completion of the offer “, highlighted the bank.

The acquisition by BBVA of more than 50% of the share capital of Garanti is subject to obtaining authorizations from various regulators, both in Turkey and other jurisdictions.

BBVA will inform the market when it has obtained all the relevant regulatory authorizations, although, according to the estimated calendar, the bank expects its closure to take place during the first quarter of 2022.

BBVA estimates a maximum impact of the takeover bid of approximately less than 46 basis points in the Common Equity Tier 1 (“fully loaded & rdquor;) ratio, an approximate increase of 13.7% in earnings per share for 2022, and approximately 2.3% of its tangible book value per share (assuming all Garanti shareholders accept the offer).

The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres, stressed that this is “an operation of enormous value” for the bank’s shareholders, “with a high return on investment and a very limited capital consumption, due to the current treatment of minorities. It also represents an opportunity for Garanti BBVA shareholders can sell their shares at an attractive price. “

In this sense, he added that Turkey is a strategic market for BBVA and, despite the volatility to which it is subject in the short term, it has great potential.

“Garanti BBVA is the best bank in the country, with a 20% market share in loans among private banks and it is a bank that we know very well, because it has been part of the group for more than eleven years, in which it has demonstrated enormous strength and ability to generate results , with an outstanding evolution compared to the rest of the sector “, he concluded.